'How To Build A Girl's UK Release Date Has Been Announced, So Clear Your Diary

There's nothing quite like the unique ratio of excitement and fear when a much-beloved book is adapted for the silver screen. So when the news broke last year that Caitlin Moran's hit novel How To Build A Girl was to be made into a movie, fans of the author went into overdrive. And anticipation is now reaching stratospheric levels as the UK release date for How To Build A Girl has been announced.

The film will have its UK premiere at the Closing Gala of this year’s Glasgow Film Festival on International Women's Day (March 8). The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Moran and director Coky Giedroyc. Obviously not all of those keen to see the film will be able to squeeze into the cinema and TBH, tickets are already sold out. There'll be a bit of a wait until the film's cinematic release across the UK, sadly, but at least we have a date to put in the diary: July 3.

Set in 1993, How To Build A Girl is about a fat, bright, funny, working-class Wolverhampton native called Johanna Morrigan. At 16 years old, Morrigan decides to move to London, leaving her crowded family home and less-than-glamorous life behind. All in the interest of reinventing herself into the cool AF music critic called Dolly Wilde. But the question is — will becoming Dolly Wilde be the right decision after all?

Although the film is set in the UK's Midlands, Morrigan is played by U.S. actor Beanie Feldstein in the upcoming film. Many will recognise Feldstein from her recent roles in films such as Lady Bird and Booksmart and the hit TV show What We Do In The Shadows.

'How To Build A Girl'/Lionsgate

Undertaking a role that had such a different accent than her own was definitely a challenge to Feldstein. Speaking with Deadline, she said, "I'm not a wizard with accents", and explained that in order to perfect her accent she went deep undercover in the most unexpected way. "I went to Wolverhampton for three weeks and I worked in a store there, speaking in the accent the whole time", she said. "That's what definitely kicked it into high gear."

As there's no trailer yet, it's hard to tell how well that undercover mission went but considering Feldstein's track record thus far, I'm sure How To Build A Girl will be as funny as it is charming and empowering.