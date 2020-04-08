If you're looking for yet another social media challenge to take advantage of while staying home due to social distancing, you're in luck. A recent challenge that's been sweeping Instagram Stories is the 30-day song challenge. The best part of the challenge? It'll give you an activity to add to your to-do list every day for the next month (even if it only does take a few seconds).

The 30-day song challenge is a trending activity that allows Instagram users to share their favorite music along with a little information about themselves. Each day on the challenge's calendar describes what type of song someone taking part in the challenge should post for that day. For example, Day 1 asks for "a song you like with a color in the title." If I were to do the challenge, I'd pull up a screenshot of the 30-day song challenge calendar on my Stories and use my Drawing Tools to circle Day 1. After this, I'd go to Instagram's music library and choose a song that fits the description. For me, this would be "Green Light" by Lorde.

To add the song to my Instagram Story, I would click on the Stickers icon in my Stories interface. This icon is third from the right of the screen. From here, I would click on the Music sticker in the third row. This will bring me to a searchable music library. Here, I would go to the Browse tab and search "Green Light." Once, I see the song by Lorde, I'd tap onto the song, which would bring it to my Story. After this, I would go to the bottom of the menu and skim to the last two icons, which would allow me to put the name of the song and artist on my Story. When I'm happy with my option, I'd hit done and move the sticker to anywhere on my screen. Then I'd post to my Story so that all my friends and followers can see my choice.

Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle

Each day, you would do the same thing and adjust the song according to whatever the calendar asks of you.

If you're thinking "no one is going to care about what songs I choose for 30 days straight," you're missing the point of the challenge. The 30-day song challenge is mostly for your own entertainment. Each time you read the next day of the challenge, you have to think about a song that you like that matches the description. This could be a song you haven't heard in a while that's associated with memories you haven't thought about for some time. This is the main point of the challenge. You get to explore your favorite music along with the memories that come attached to it. This is a really great contemplative exercise to take part in while in quarantine.

Plus, if you take part in the challenge, maybe one of your friends or followers will join in, and you get to see 30 days' worth of music that you might have never heard before. Win-win.