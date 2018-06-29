Hear ye, hear ye, my fellow caffeinated humans: you can get a free Frappuccino at Starbucks on Friday, June 29, and literally all you have to do to achieve this greatness is have a friend. Well, slight caveat: you have to have a friend who also loves frappuccinos (which shouldn't be too hard, because who among us can resist the frothy, sugar-laden glory that is a caramel frapp?). Starbucks is offering a BOGO Frappuccino happy hour that starts at 3 p.m., meaning if aforementioned friend buys a Grande frapp (or larger), yours is on the house.

The only real stipulation to this BOGO deal is that one of you has to be a Starbucks Rewards member; if you already are one, odds are you have an email in your inbox about this deal at this very moment. But if you aren't a card-carrying Starbucks lover, never fear: you can still get in on some BOGO glory today, by signing up super fast for it here. Your deal will apply to both grande or larger handcrafted Frappuccino blended beverages or grande or larger handcrafted espresso beverages, but won't apply to brewed coffee, bottled beverages, or Starbucks Reserve beverages, according to Starbucks. So if you're looking for some kick-in-the-pants levels of caffeine this afternoon, this may not cut it — but hey, nothing's stopping you from ordering another drink to go, amiright? (RIP, our collective bladders, whose souls we sold to the Starbucks mermaid's siren song long ago.)

As it turns out, there has never been a time quite as opportune for a free frapp as this exact moment now. Not only are a lot of places in the U.S. facing a heat wave this weekend (prayers up and sunscreen on, y'all), but Starbucks just introduced some extremely decadent frappuccino options. Back in May, the chain announced the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino; if they sound familiar to you, it's because they are a vamped up version of the caramel and mocha ones you already know and love. Only this time, they feature Starbucks' new sweet cold brew whipped cream, and respectively have more dark caramel sauce and dark chocolate sauce added to the top. That, and they are extremely Instagrammable, if I do say so myself.

Starbucks

Speaking of Instagrammable drinks, Starbucks shook up the frappuccino-sphere shortly after that by surprising everyone with the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino — a glorious, frothy, hot pink addition that immediately earned a permanent spot on Starbucks' menu. This one features layers of a swirl of strawberry fruit puree and the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino base stacked on top of each other, which is a sentence I somehow just managed to type without drooling all over my keyboard.

Starbucks

These are, of course, far from your only options, because when it comes to frapp flavors, Starbucks is not here to play. There are literally 20 options on their website's menu right now, one of which is bound to perfectly fit your Friday vibe/MBT/astrological sign on this majestic day of days. And if you aren't content with just a frapp alone, Starbucks also rolled out a bunch of fun new menu items for the summer, including a Kitchen Sink Cookie, Frosted Donut Cake Pop, Confetti Sugar Cookies, and Summer Berry Swirl Croissants. These are all limited edition menu items, so all the more incentive to get down to Happy Hour today and try them while you still can (say hello to the cake pops from me, their biggest stan).

Happy Friday, y'all — make sure to go grab your frappiest friend to kick off the weekend in style.