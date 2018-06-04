The official start of summer is right around the corner, but Starbucks is kicking the shenanigans off early this year with the addition of a brand new drink that is apparently so delicious that it's already earned a coveted permanent spot on its menu. Starbucks' Serious Strawberry Frappuccino must live up to its name, because it launched today and it is NOT here to play. It's hot pink — NOT millennial pink, like the less bold Instagrammable drinks of yore — and so loaded with goodness that it is basically the strawberry milkshake of your dreams.

The drink, which launched June 4, is straight up stacked. The layers of it include a "swirl of strawberry fruit puree," per Starbucks, followed by a layer of Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino, followed by another layer of swirl, then topped with whipped cream (and, I assume, your tears). There's no caffeine in it, so it's essentially a strawberry milkshake dialed up to 11, and then made so Instagrammable that you might run the risk of it melting by the time you finish taking that perfect shot. (The risks we take in order to achieve social media greatness truly know no bounds.)

And truly, the word "serious" in this frapp's name is not to be taken lightly. It's rare that Starbucks adds something permanent to its menu right off the bat; you'll probably recall that, as of late, most of its Frappuccinos — from the Unicorn Frapp to the Christmas Tree Frapp to the Crystal Ball Frapp — are limited edition flavors, coveted partially for their deliciousness, but also because they're gone in the blink of an eye. But this strawberry drink marks a shift in a new direction, as did the announcements of the newly permanent Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino in May. Starbucks drinks are done casually dating, y'all, and they want us all to put a ring on it. Luckily, these classic and iconic flavors are ones that are worth the commitment.

But in order to fully appreciate the frapp journey that Starbucks has taken over the decades (DECADES! No wonder they're looking to settle down), it's worth noting that, in 1995, when Starbucks first launched frappuccinos, it only came in two flavors: coffee and mocha. It may be hard to imagine, now that Starbucks offers 20 variations of frappuccinos on their current menu, from Lemon Bar Crème to Cupcake Crème to options with almondmilk, but there was once a time when choosing your frapp flavor came down to a split second "one or the other" choice.

Now, though, there are enough to make your head spin. And that's not the only new addition Starbucks has in store for the start of summer — if you're a fan of the Sous Vide Egg Bites, which come in Bacon and Gruyere or Egg White and Red Pepper, you'll be hyped to know that Starbucks just introduced a new flavor that's filled with chicken chorizo, chipotle salsa, and corn tortilla strips. Summer Eggs are officially a thing.

And if the strawberry frappuccino options didn't fully satisfy your sweet tooth, Starbucks is adding more to its dessert lineup as well — specifically, a Kitchen Sink Cookie, complete with pretzels, marshmallows, pecans, and chocolate chunks; a Frosted Donut Cake Pop; Confetti Sugar Cookies; and Summer Berry Swirl Croissants. Unlike the new frappuccino, though, these are limited edition options, so grab them while you can.

Anyway, if you were having a mediocre Monday, thank Starbucks for jazzing it up a little bit. A Serious Strawberry Frappuccino may not fully fix your Serious Sleep Deprivation from the weekend, but it's certainly worth a go.