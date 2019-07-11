It's time to say goodbye to Annalise Keating. That's because How To Get Away With Murder will end with Season 6. Don't worry, though, this final season is going to be killer — perhaps, quite literally. This is Shondaland, after all.

The news was announced on Thursday, July 11, with the release of a teaser for the final season of How To Get Away With Murder, which premieres Sept. 26. And the clip makes it clear that this final run is going to be more suspenseful than ever. After years of getting away with murder, Annalise (Viola Davis) and her Middleton University students are under pressure from the FBI. "It's the beginning of the end," the clip tells fans. And at the end of this 30 second trailer for Season 6, it's a flashback to last season's cliffhanger of a shaken Annalise screaming, "Laurel" over and over that fans are left with.

What happened to Laurel? It's a question not only Annalise has, but many HTGAWM viewers had after the Season 5 finale. At the end of the episode, it appears as if Laurel and her son had been kidnapped, with some assuming her family might be behind it.

As a teenager, Laurel was kidnapped by her dad, Jorge, but lied in court, saying she'd faked her own kidnapping, to protect him. Could Laurel's brother, Xavier and father be behind her latest disappearance? Or, did Laurel really kidnap herself this time?

ABC on YouTube

It's one of many questions fans will be asking in the lead up to HTGAWM 's final season, which will follow Annalise's class through their final semester in law school. But, it's not just the LSATs and the job market that's got these students stressed out, as ABC's press release obtained by Bustle explained, "the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever."

The decision to end the series wasn't an easy one for creator Pete Nowalk, "but ultimately," he said in a statement on Twitter, "the story tells you what to do — as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending." With 15 episodes, he plans to finish her story, but also to "give all the characters their own killer endings."

No surprise, Nowalk added that the final season will be full of "twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.” Shonda Rhimes reiterated Nowalk's sentiment, tweeting, "This might be the last season but there's still so much to cover. Get ready for a wild ride."

A wild ride that will hopefully tie up a lot of loose ends, like is Laurel’s secret brother in somehow involved in Nate's dad's murder? Is Gabriel still looking for answers about Sam? And, when it's all said and done, can these characters really get away with murder? From the looks of FBI's white board, it's hard to believe anyone's safe now.

Honestly, the ride hasn't even started yet and we're already feeling dizzy. So get yourself a bottle of wine and get ready to spend Thursday nights at home this fall trying to solve the case of how HTGAWM will end.