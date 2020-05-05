How To Overcome A Rough Patch In Your Relationship, Based On Your Partner's Zodiac Sign

You and your partner may love each other, but you may not always like each other. When the mere thought of your partner makes you want to scream in frustration, you know you've hit a rough patch in your relationship. The good news is, no relationship is perfect, and the longer you're with someone, the more evident that becomes. The even better news? You can overcome difficult times with the zodiac's help. The secret to overcoming a rough patch in your relationship may lie in your partner's sign.

When it comes to astrology, it can be easy to blame incompatible signs for issues in a relationship. But it's important to note that you and your partner don't need to have compatible zodiac signs to make things work. For one, there's a lot more to compatibility than just sun signs, and two, nothing is set in stone. If you ask an astrologer about your love life, or about anything in your life for that matter, they can read your chart and give you some real insight. It's up to you to decide what you end up doing with that information.

If your relationship has seen better days, knowing your partner's zodiac sign can help you figure out what you might need to do to turn things around.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days/Movieclips

Aries (March 21 — April 19) When you're dealing with an Aries, less is more. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, "They like to feel like they're on top of everything they do, so it can be pretty gut-wrenching when they're not delivering their A-game." If your rough patch stems from them being in a funk, coddling them by constantly asking, "What's wrong?" isn't going to help. It will only make them even more distant and frustrated. Instead, Monahan suggests just being there for them and offering "quiet support." They'll really appreciate a more calm and grounded approach. Once they're ready to talk and work things out, they'll let you know.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus needs to feel physically connected to feel safe and secure in a relationship. If you're going through a rough patch, try your best to be as close to them as possible. According to Monahan, touch is really important for an overthinker like Taurus. It helps them to get out of their head and back into their body. If you're long-distance right now, sending them a care package can help close any distance between you two. "They really enjoy the tangible, so this will be the next best thing rather than seeing you in the flesh," Monahan says.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Good communication is key to making a relationship work, and if you're with a Gemini, get ready to talk it out. Their ruling planet is Mercury, so they can be prone to overanalyzing. "As long as you provide a non-judgmental ear for them, they tend to bounce back to their normal self pretty quickly," Monahan says. Geminis have no problem leaving if things aren't working out, so be prepared to fight for your relationship. It wouldn't hurt to come to the table with a list of reasons why you should be together.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer signs like to feel needed and nurtured. According to Monahan, they're the type of partner who'll always be there for you through the tough times, but it's hard for them to ask for help. Because of this, you'll be dealing with a partner who can be moody and distant when things get tough. If you want to work things out, let your partner know you're there for them and ask them what they need from you. Just having the validation that you care can really go a long way towards overcoming a rough patch.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Typically, giving Leo time, attention, and adoration will put them in a good mood. However, Leos also have an immense sense of pride. "Like Aries, Leo really dislike when their life is not going completely to plan, so tread lightly," Monahan says. If your Leo is going through something and it's causing issues in the relationship, don't try to fix their problem or even make light of it to ease any tension. All they need is support and affection. According to Monahan, that's what they'll appreciate the most.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) If just one thing in a Virgo's life isn't working out as it should, it will affect everything else, especially their relationship. They can get too deep into solving their own problems that they forget they have a partner. According to Monahan, Virgo appreciates a practical SO. Talk to them and figure out how you can help, so they can get back to being themselves again. If all they need is someone to listen, do that for them. Like Gemini, Virgos are ruled by Mercury. When they communicate with others, they can work through problems pretty quickly.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libra works to have balance in every aspect of their life. Like Virgo, if just one thing is off, it can completely throw them off. Unlike other signs who get distant when they're going through something, Libras do the opposite and tend to cling on to their partner, which can get a little irritating when you're in need of space. But as Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen, tells Bustle, "Libra craves companionship, aesthetics, and beauty." Sometimes, all you need to do is just give them a little bit of your attention, help them work through their problems, and you two should be fine. If they're really feeling out of it, you can appeal to their materialistic side and give them a small gift to make them feel special.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio already likes keeping a lot of things to themselves, but when they're going through it, they may hold back a lot more. According to Hale, Scorpio craves mystery, depth, and digging into things, even if it's their own psychology. Like Cancer, Scorpios can be very sensitive and moody and can push the ones they love away by saying hurtful things in the moment that they end up regretting later. If this has led to a rough patch in your relationship, being honest with them about how you're feeling is key here. With Scorpio, you can't make them do anything they don't want to do. If you put your feelings out there and make your intention of working things out known, it'll be up to them to make the next move.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Out of all the signs, Sagittarius is one that can easily overcome anything life throws at them. Even if they are going through a tough time, they're usually confident that things will work out as they should. They may get distant or restless for a bit, but it shouldn't last too long. One thing you can do is give them some space to figure things out, and your relationship should be fine after that. According to Hale, you can also find ways to help keep their spirits up. Sagittarius signs have a great sense of humor, and shared laughter can bring couples closer together.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorn is known for their ambition and needs to be constantly working towards a goal in order to thrive. If they're stuck in a rut professionally, it's going to affect how they show up in your relationship. They may not be as loving or affectionate as they used to be, or they may even consider ending the relationship in order to invest most of their energy into their career. According to Hale, there are a couple of things you can do depending on your partner's situation. For instance, if your partner isn't working at this time, you can help them set small goals to accomplish throughout the day. If they are working but feeling stuck or stressed, allow them to vent their frustrations out to you. They don't need you to solve their problems, but they will appreciate the support.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarians can make loyal partners, but they're also freedom-loving signs who tend to do better in friendships than romantic relationships. They're not known for being very affectionate or open with their feelings, which can be an issue if you need that from a partner. But they can get even more distant if they're going through it in their own life. According to Hale, Aquarius signs are typically humanitarians and function well in groups. Helping your partner find and join groups where people share their goals could help them get through their personal troubles. Once that's all good, your relationship can get back on track.