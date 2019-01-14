The first full moon of 2019 is going to be an event you won't want to miss. It's a super blood moon, which isn't something we see very often, and won't see again for a while. A super blood moon refers to when a total lunar eclipse and a super moon happen at the same time. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, and when that happens, the normally white moon looks like it's a deep red color — hence its name, a blood moon. A super moon occurs when the moon is full and closer to Earth than it is at any other point in its orbit. Put the two together, and you've got a super blood moon, which is worth seeking out. So how can you see this January total lunar eclipse? It should be pretty easy.

The cool thing about this lunar event is that it should be visible in the Northern, Central, and Southern Hemispheres, so everyone should ideally have the chance to spot it. According to Earth Sky, the total eclipse of the moon will last for about more than one hour. It will be preceded and followed by a partial umbral eclipse, each one lasting for a little over an hour. The entire umbral eclipse will last about three and a half hours, giving you plenty of time to get outside. It will be visible in North and South America, Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northern and western Africa, and the Arctic region of the planet.

If you're located on the East Coast in the U.S., you'll notice the major part of the eclipse will begin at 12:12 a.m. ET on Jan. 21. For the Central time zone, it will be at 10:41 p.m. CT on Jan. 20. In the Mountain time zone, the greatest eclipse is at 10:12 p.m. MT on Jan. 20. On the West Coast, it will be at 9:12 p.m. PT on Jan. 20. The site also offers the exact times each part of the eclipse will begin and end in the country, and in Hawaii and Alaska.

Earth Sky also notes that if you're located at the eastern or western fringes of the viewing area, you're only going to see the beginning of ending stages of the eclipse. So, if you're in the Middle East or Eastern or Southern Africa, you'll see the beginning of a partial eclipse before the sun rises and the moon sets on Jan. 21.

If you don't want to go outside after midnight to check out the eclipse, there are a few sites live-streaming it. The Slooh Observatory will be hosting a live show starting on Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m. EST, and TimeAndDate.com will be hosting a live show on YouTube as well.

If you were thinking of skipping this one and waiting for the next one, you may want to rethink that. This is the last total lunar eclipse we'll see until May 26, 2021, and you never know where you'll be then! If you can manage to get outside on Jan. 21 (or Jan. 20), then we definitely recommend you take a look at the moon.