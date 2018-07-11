One of the reasons Instagram stories is such a fun feature is because it allows you to feel closer to your friends and followers. You get to see what they're doing on a daily basis, while also sharing your own fun moments with anyone who's watching. And on Tuesday, Jul. 10, Instagram made stories even more interactive and personal by adding a question sticker. The question sticker makes engaging with your followers even easier and brings a whole new level of conversation to your story. For some users, though, it's been a little bit tricky to figure out the logistics, and many are wondering how to share question sticker responses on their Instagram story. Luckily, it's pretty easy to explain!

For those who aren't totally clear on exactly what the question sticker feature is, here's the quick and dirty. The question sticker is an add-on for your Instagram stories, much like a gif or a poll. Once you take a photo or a video for your Instagram story, you can swipe up, where you'll get to the sticker tray. If your app is updated, you should see the question sticker in the tray (if you don't see it, this might be why). You can click the question sticker, and then you can write out the prompt. That can be as simple as the standard "Ask me a question" prompt that's already there, or something different, like, "What's one question you've always wanted to ask me?"

Once you add the image or video with the question sticker to your story, your followers will see it, and, ideally, will start asking you questions. Obviously, the whole point is to answer them and then share them with everyone - that's the fun part of the feature! So how can you do that? We'll lead you through it step by step:

1. View Your Responses And Pick One To Share

When someone asks you a question, you'll see them in the same spot where you see who has viewed your story. Look at your story, then click the little "seen by" icon on the bottom lefthand corner. It will show you who has asked something under "responses."

2. Tap On The Response And Click "Share Your Response."

Instagram

Pick the question you want to answer and tap on it. You'll see the option to share your response to your story, and that's what you want to click. That allows you to answer the question, then post the question and answer to your story for all of your followers to see.

3. Write Out Your Comments, If You Have Any, In Whatever Font And Style You Life

When you respond to the question, you don't do so in the actual sticker. You type out your answer like you would add any text onto an image or video. Pick the font and color you want, and go for it!

4. Share It To Your Story As Normal

Instagram

Once you're satisfied with your response, click the button to share it to your story. Keep in mind that the original question will appear, but the name of the person who asked it will not show up. So while your answer becomes public, their identity does not.

Once you get the hang of it, it's actually a super simple feature to use. Another fun way to take advantage of this sticker is to use it as a way to ask your followers questions instead of the other way around. So, in the prompt area, you could write out a question like, "Where do you guys think I should go in New York for the best pizza?" Then you can share people's responses to your story for fun. It's just another way to increase your engagement!