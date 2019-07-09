There's almost nothing better in a relationship than getting to a point of comfort and trust with your partner where you both understand each other and become a part of each other's daily routine. But sometimes, when we allow ourselves to get too comfortable or fall too much into a routine, it can take a lot of the excitement out of the relationship, and sometimes, even the bedroom. If this is you, don't panic. There are tons of ways to approach bringing the excitement back into your sex life. So, if you're wondering how to spice things up in the bedroom in a creative way, you could try asking the stars and seeing what astrology suggests for you.

New York-based astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle that each sign has its own sexual preferences that can sometimes change during seasons due to certain planetary aspects. And when you take time to learn about these changes and take into account what your sign rules or is ruled by, you can then have your sexual decisions play to your sign's likes. This can lead to a heightened sexual experience.

Here are ways you can spice up your bedroom life, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Give A Sexy Body Massage Tina Gong for Bustle Take foreplay in a new direction and give your partner a massage, or ask them to give you one. "A massage will get your blood boiling," Stardust says. Not only is a massage a sure way to get things hot in the bedroom, but it's also a great way for you and your partner to do something caring for each other. Stardust says, "Let your partner caress and melt away your stresses and anxiety — to cool down your temperament." And once you're cooled down, you can heat things right back up.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Cuddle Up With Your Partner Cuddling may not seem like the most provocative thing to do in bed, but you shouldn't underestimate the power of affectionate touch — especially if you and your partner have been caught up in your own lives for a while. Plus, cuddling is the perfect solution for a Taurus, Stardust says. "Sexual by nature, cuddling will be the best change to activate the Bull’s sensuality," she says. "Rather than getting down, a little snuggle will create closeness and all the lust Taurus needs to get by."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Sext Each Other Tina Gong for Bustle Sometimes the most sexy thing you can do doesn't involve any touching. This is why Stardust recommends using flirty methods like sexting with your partner, especially if lately your texts only revolve around which non-dairy milk to pick up from the grocery store. "Sexting and not physical sex will be a change, but it will allow you to enjoy the airy merriments of foreplay," Stardust says. "This will allow you to seduce and feel seduced in the hot rapture." When both you and your partner build anticipation around sex rather than just getting to it, it gets you even more excited for the act, eventually making it that much better.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Get In The Hot Tub Come on, who hasn't fantasized about getting it on in a hot tub Jersey Shore style? JK, we all know having sex in a hot tub can be a one-way-ticket to yeast infection land. But simply getting in a hot tub with your partner is a great way to feel sexy and excited. And Stardust says this is the perfect thing for Cancers. "Water may help you feel extra sexy, because you’re a crab of the sea and being in your element will help get your groove on," she says. Just remember to move the party out of the hot tub when you're ready to do it.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Make Your Partner The Center Of Attention Tina Gong for Bustle Sometimes the best way to spice up your sex life is to take the focus away from you entirely. "Instead of having the focus on you, give your partner some TLC," Stardust says. "Switch up the dynamic to make them feel appreciated." Showing your partner that you care about them and their needs won't just get them hot, it'll make them feel adored and cared for — especially when it comes from the haughty Leo. Plus, being the center of attention might make your partner feel even more excited about returning the favor.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Talk Dirty In Bed You can make things more intense in bed just by adding playful and flirty dialogue, especially if that's not something you do on the regular. "Adding dirty talk to your repertoire during sex will help boost pleasures," Stardust says. If you don't know how to talk dirty with your partner you can always start off small and ease into it. But even if it's as simple as telling your partner you like when they touch a certain place, it's bound to make things hotter and heavier for both you and your partner. "After all, you’re a Mercurial wonder who enjoys chatter," Stardust says.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ask Your Partner To Touch Your Butt Tina Gong for Bustle Libra governs the skin, kidneys, lower back, and buttocks, so it's no wonder that astrologers recommend tush-touching to really get Libras going. "Light tush rubbing may boost Libra’s sexual desires" Stardust says. "They will get very turned on by having their booty touched, as it will make them feel longed for by their lover." And if you think it might be awkward to tell your partner to touch your butt, you can always guide their hands there during foreplay so that they know that's what you want.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Go Back To Missionary If you've been trying too hard to be creative in bed lately (as Scorpios are famous for), sometimes good ole' missionary can be the answer to a sex funk. "Known for being super sexual, missionary position will be the straight forward change Scorpio is looking for ... as they are getting back to basics," Stardust says. Plus, this is a really great way to reconnect with your partner and feel a close intimacy with each other that you may have been skipping out on for a while.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Have Makeup Sex Tina Gong for Bustle We all know Sagittarius is known for their big mouth and dry humor, and this means they may spend more time than they like apologizing to their partner. Stardust says to try make up sex too. "The worldly philosopher may be in the mood for makeup sex, as their sparky nature will need to compensate for their loud mouth tendencies," she says. "Rather than say sorry, they will show their partner how much they care in the bedroom." Of course, if you're not in a fight, don't start one just to have makeup sex. And make sure both you and your partner are feeling it if you are in a fight. But the next time you and your partner have even a slight disagreement, try to say you're sorry in a sexy way.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Get A Foot Massage Although Capricorns can sometimes come off as cold or unemotional, they are the exact opposite — which is why they're sure to appreciate sweet gestures from their partners. And Stardust says this gesture is a foot massage. "A foot massage will allow Capricorn to feel lusty after a hard day’s work," she says. "This will arouse them more than actual sex because they will feel appreciated and desired." If you feel weird about asking your partner for a foot massage, try giving them one if they're into it and then asking them to return the favor.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Have Some PDA Tina Gong for Bustle You can spice things up in the bedroom without even being in the bedroom. PDA is a great way to get you and your partner riled up before heading back home. "Take your amorous feelings public," Stardust says. "A little make-out sesh with your [partner] in public may be all the heat you need to spice things up." She explains that Aquarius, being the sign that enjoys travel and observing others, will find joy in trading places. "For the first time, you will be the one on display, not the voyeur — which may be a nice switch," she says.