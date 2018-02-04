The Super Bowl, one of the biggest days in sports television, is about to happen on Sunday, and it's all anyone can talk about. Whether you're stoked for the game or just want to watch the commercials, knowing how to stream the 2018 Super Bowl online is a must in order to catch the event live.

Super Bowl LII is being hosted in Minneapolis and airs on NBC on Feb 4, and the game sees the New England Patriots facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles haven't been to the Super Bowl since 2004, while the Patriots are heading to their 10th as a team. It'll be the third Super Bowl for the Patriots in four years and a part of a record, considering no other NFL team has gone more than eight times, so you can imagine how hype their fans are.

And even if your team isn't in the big game this year, there are iconic Super Bowl commercials to enjoy, as always. Let's not forget Justin Timberlake is going to be the halftime performer as well, so no one wants to miss that. Even though it seems very unlikely that *NSYNC will be making an appearance, JT has new music, and should be doing some of his best hits. Whatever reason you're watching the Super Bowl for, here are some places to stream the game:

The NBC App For Your Phone Or Streaming Device

The game will be airing on NBC, so if you have a TV provider, you can watch all of the game live via their app. This can be downloaded on Apple, Android, or Windows phones and also accessed on most streaming devices. This means if you have Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire, you're A-OK for the big day. The TV provider is necessary, because you have to sign in to view the game via their service.

NBC.com

If you don't want to watch on your phone or tablet, or don't have a streaming device, you can go straight to NBC's website and go to the "LIVE" tab. Again, you'll need to sign in, so make sure to have your username and password from your cable provider ready.

NFL Mobile App

You can also watch the Super Bowl on NFL's app. It's free and works if you don't have cable. While it'll only really be on your phone, if you have something like Chromecast, you can show it on your TV as well.

Yahoo! Sports

Much like with the NFL app, you can use Yahoo! Sports to watch the game. There's always going to be lags with streams like this, but it should work in your favor, especially if you, again, don't have cable.

Not into football, or don't feel like supporting the NFL in the wake of all the controversy around it? No problem. If you have cable, here are some great things happening on TV Sunday night to watch instead.

Puppy Bowl XIV

Channel: Animal Planet

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Hardly anything is better than puppies. So why not watch a couple hours of them fighting over a ball? It's less stressful than the Super Bowl and, in all honestly, kinda more satisfying.

17 Again

Channel: Cinemax

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Staring Matthew Perry and Zac Efron, this comedy mixes humor with supernatural concepts and sends Perry's character into a river that, you guessed it, turns him 17 again. Efron takes up the role of Perry's younger self and it's one of the funnier movies Efron has done. Even though this is a tad older now, it's still funny, heartwarming, and a great watch.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarves

Channel: FreeForm

Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

Get your whole family or all your friends together to watch a Disney classic. Snow White never gets old, and who needs kids as an excuse to put this one on? It's iconic, so don't feel weird about watching this alone, either.

The Purge

Channel: FXM

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Seeing a government allow anarchy in America while also mixing in some horror movie tropes and great suspense hits way too close to home nowadays. This will definitely get your blood pumping without you needing to tune into NFL's Super Bowl Sunday.

The Hunger Games Marathon

Channel: TNT

Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET

The Hunger Games movies are legendary and so darn good. You'll get your fill of aggressive competition while watching Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson do their thing on-screen. The marathon only goes until Mockingjay, Part I, so make sure that you're not left high and dry and snag a copy of Mockingjay, Part II online or via Hulu.

So whether you're watching the Super Bowl on Sunday or not, you'll have plenty to keep you entertained.