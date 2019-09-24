A 16-year-old climate activist boldly promised on Monday that "change is coming" whether world leaders liked it or not. Following the United Nations Climate Action Summit, she and 15 other climate activists delivered on that promise by taking legal action. If you want to help support Greta Thunberg and teen climate activists as they take on the crisis and mobilize the rest of the world, there are lots of ways to show where you stand.

On Monday, the 16 child climate activists sent a petition to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, claiming that Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina, and Turkey were violating their rights by not doing enough to combat climate change. The complaint follows Thunberg's recent speech to the UN demanding that these countries and other world powers (like her own nation of Sweden) take responsibility for failing to prioritize the health of future generations. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth," Thunberg said. "How dare you?"

Following her visibly emotional speech, Trump posted a tweet that read, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" But Thunberg stood by her mission all the same, regardless of the haters. In fact, she changed her Twitter profile bio to mimic Trump's words.

If you want to support Thunberg and her fellow teen climate activists, stepping up to the plate and taking responsibility for how your actions affect the planet is one of the most impactful things you can do. Though providing moral support is important, children shouldn't have to bear the weight of the climate change crisis, or be the ones encouraging adults to do their part. Here are four ways to truly show Thunberg and her fellow teen climate activists that you actively stand with them.

1. Hold Your Own Fridays For Future Demonstration Maja Hitij/Getty Images News/Getty Images Thunberg's rise to being the face of young climate activism started when she held her first protest outside of the Swedish Parliament in August of 2018. After this, she garnered the attention of the rest of Sweden, and then the world, holding "Fridays for Future" marches where students from around the world left their classes to protest inaction. If you really want to help make a difference and support Thunberg and her fellow activists, the best way is to take action. You can do this by organizing your own Fridays for Future protests either weekly or as frequently as you want. You can also take into account how your own lifestyle may be impacting the planet.

2. Donate To Organizations Fighting Climate Change Another way to show your support is to help fund the organizations and programs that are doing the nitty-gritty work to help save the planet. There are several environmental organizations you can donate to, where you can be assured that your money is going to help the cause. Some of these include the Environmental Defense Fund, the Sierra Club, and the Trust for Public Land.

3. Send Messages Of Support With all of the negative comments that Thunberg has faced, it's probably difficult to block them all out, especially considering that she is 16 years old at the end of the day. You can help keep Thunberg's spirits up by sending her an uplifting message on her Facebook page or to her Twitter account. Going beyond positive messages, you can also send her pictures and videos of the work that you're actively doing in your own community to raise awareness about the effects of climate change and how to combat them.