How To Watch Disney+ On Fire Stick In Just A Few Easy Steps

Disney+ is finally here, and the house of mouse's streaming service is just as essential as fans of Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars expected it would be. Since the launch is still fresh, you may be wondering how to watch Disney+ on your Fire Stick. At one point, it didn't look like Amazon and Disney were going to work out an agreement for the app to be available on Amazon devices, but thankfully, the two companies worked the situation out. That means that if you own an Amazon Fire Stick, you're just a few clicks away from streaming originals like The Mandalorian or old favorites like The Little Mermaid.

Before launching the app on your Fire Stick, you can save yourself some time by signing up for Disney+ online. Just navigate to the official Disney+ website via your browser, and create an account. New users can try the service free for seven days. After the trial period ends, the streamer will charge you a $6.99/month fee (plus tax, where applicable). The monthly fee gives you instant access to original shows and movies including the live-action Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as the extensive library of Disney and Pixar classics, Marvel superhero movies, the Star Wars franchise, and more.

Disney on YouTube

Once you've created your account, turn on your Fire Stick and follow the steps below to experience all of the Disney magic you can handle from the comfort of your own couch.

Navigate to the Fire Stick home screen. Choose the search option at the top of the screen. Type Disney+ into the search bar. Click Disney+ when it appears (you may need to scroll down a bit). Click "get" and wait for the app to download. Click open once the download is complete, and the app will launch. Sign in to Disney+ using the same information you used to create your account earlier. Start streaming!

You're now all set to watch Disney+ via your Fire Stick — all that's left is to prepare yourself for the sheer amount of childhood nostalgia coming your way when you realize that all of Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven are available to stream.