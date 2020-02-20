The lovely planet Venus entered Aries on Feb. 7, so if you've suddenly felt inclined to take charge when it comes to making sure your needs are being met, this fiery transit might be why. Venus affects our love lives, but it has a big impact on our social lives, too — and knowing how Venus in Aries will affect friendships for each zodiac sign can help you maximize the adventurous, high-energy vibes in your social circles all month long.

In Aries, Venus embraces its bold, impulsive, and thrill-seeking side, and will find us feeling way more assertive when it comes to expressing our wants. Because Aries is such a headstrong, take-charge energy, you can also expect to be way more forward in the way you approach your friendships, even if you're usually a go-with-the-flow type. While Venus is typically sweet as sugar, Aries refuses to sugarcoat, so this could result in a battle of wills and some temperamental arguments among friends who all want to get their way. With a little tact, you can totally prioritize your needs in a friendship without being selfish.

Venus has a magical way of blessing any area it touches, so look forward to an exciting month in your social life. Here's how Venus in Aries will affect your friendships, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your confidence is through the roof this month, Aries, so you're going to be in the mood to put yourself out there socially and pull your friends into the limelight with you. Hit the town and put on your flashiest outfit, and pamper yourself like the superstar that you are. Just remember that friendships mean compromise, so don't hog the stage!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your social activities exclusive to your closest inner circle only this month, Taurus, as you've been feeling extra introspective. Being around only a trusted few friends who are spiritually in tune with your vibe and able to emotionally support you will be super helpful when it comes to navigating your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aries has your social calendar absolutely jam-packed with excitement, Gemini. You're making new friends everywhere you go and saying yes to new adventures with the people inside and outside of your usual circles. You're embracing your independence through friendship now, so don't feel tied down to a binding schedule.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a major emphasis on your work life under this Venus transit, so you'll be socially connecting with your colleagues and building deeper bonds. Say yes to the post-work happy hour, even if you usually decline! You may connect with some new mentors or authority figures that can help you derive even more pleasure from the work that you're doing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Up for an adventure, Leo? With Venus burning brightly in a fellow fire sign's territory, you're feeling extra impulsive and thrill-seeking. Allow the spontaneity of this transit to bring a sense of freedom and adventure to all of your social endeavors, and connect with friends near and far.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Things are feeling deep and intense in your relationships right now, Virgo, and it's a good time to connect with people who you know can be present with you as your desires and passions grow and evolve. Skip the wild parties in favor of long nights in with your closest friends.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your ruling planet Venus is hyping up your social life like crazy, Libra! You're seeking pleasure through all of your closest relationships and social activities right now, and will likely find your usually-diplomatic self speaking your truth more often. This is uncharted territory for you, but embrace it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Venus in Aries is giving you both the motivation and the vision to create more harmonious relations with close friends and colleagues. You can clearly see the areas of tension, and are feeling assertive enough to address them and smooth things over. This is a good time to prioritize self-care, too, so instead of a hitting a club with friends, invite them over for at-home manicures and face masks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're ready to have some flirty and free-spirited fun with your friends. Your creative vision is on fire, and your friends will feel ultra-inspired by your energy, so spend some time with the most creative of the bunch!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're feeling like a little bit of a homebody in a good way this month, Cap! Indulge your desire to relax in your personal space and keep your social life close to home. Now's the perfect time to clear the air of any past drama with family members and roommates.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're feeling especially agreeable and feeling good vibes with everyone in your social group, which makes this month an excellent time to plan a weekend getaway with your friends, connect with colleagues outside of the office, and seek fun and inspiring conversations with interesting people.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Treat yourself and your friends to some fun and artistic outings during this transit, Pisces. Buy tickets to a play, hit a local art show, or go see a cinematic new indie flick in theaters. You're in the mood to bond over both Venus' love of beauty and Aries' flair for the dramatic. You're also seeking physical affection, and it doesn't have to be romantic! Hug your friends a little tighter and let them know how much they mean to you.