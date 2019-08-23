On Aug. 23, 2019, fiery Leo season came to an end, and we're now in the process of entering into the much more grounded and low-key Virgo season. For everyone who was getting tired of Leo's endless energy, this is something of a relief. Virgo is an Earth sign known for being loyal, practical, kind, and hardworking. Unlike Leos, Virgos don't demand to be the center of attention — in fact, they're perfectly happy to be on their own with their thoughts. Even if you aren't a Virgo, you'll feel the vibes from this sign throughout all aspects of your life during this season: especially your love life, which Virgo season is even going to affect a lot.

Even if it felt overwhelming at times, Leo season probably left us all feeling a little bit more confident and powerful. That's a good thing, because Virgos don't need anyone else by their side in order to feel in control and good about themselves. You'll feel that energy, but you'll also probably feel an energy that gives you the urge to get some sort of closure. Forever Conscious explained on its site, "As the Sun moves through Virgo, this is our last chance to work with the energies of the Summer/Winter period we are in. We may feel the need to wrap up projects, get our routines in order, or perhaps pay more attention to our health and wellbeing."

So what does that mean for your love life, whether you're in a serious relationship, just started seeing someone, or you're single? Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about it, and she explained that, in general, "You’re speaking from the heart and giving it all for love now! Have patience and proceed with caution while giving your heart to another." But how will Virgo season affect your love life based on your specific zodiac sign? Find out below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you're known for being a bold, outgoing sign who isn't afraid to go after what you want. This Virgo season will be no different. Stardust explains, "You want to fall into the rapture of romance now." And maybe you will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This Virgo season is a great chance for you to really embrace your creative side, in more ways than one. Stardust says, "You’re in the mood to create a new vision with your beau." Try something new when it comes to your love life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Gemini, this Virgo season is all about working on yourself, and that extends to your dating life. Stardust says, "You’re focusing on loving yourself and putting your needs first." That's definitely not a bad thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, Virgo season is going to help you communicate more and really open up. "You’re in the mood to send little flirty texts to your crush throughout the day," says Stardust. Embrace it!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle After your birthday season, you're feeling good, and you're ready to get out there. Stardust says, "You’re gaining confidence now which will help you express your sentiments."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Having the Sun in your sign is a great thing for you. You'll be reflecting on your past and looking towards your future. And, Stardust says, "You’re able to speak from the heart without hesitation." That might just get you what you're looking for in the dating department.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Virgo season is really the ideal time for you to be more intuitive than usual and to really focus on yourself. If you're in a relationship, Stardust says, "Go to a retreat or spa with your partner to unwind together. It will make you closer."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This Virgo season, you're going to feel really inspired to get things done - and you might feel more social than usual. "Invite your lover out with your friends. Including them will step up your commitment," says Stardust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Whether you're dating someone seriously or just interested in someone, Stardust says, "Show off your crush at a work event to let the world know you’re taken." This is a good time to focus on your relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You're going to feel some great spiritual energy during this Virgo season. Take advantage of that by bonding with your partner. Stardust says, "Take a trip with your beau out of town to connect on a deeper level."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This Virgo season is a good time for you to explore your feelings and learn how to communicate them out loud. But at the same time, Stardust warns, "Understand boundaries and try not to overstep them in your romantic partnership." It could be a bad thing if you don't.