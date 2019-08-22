Well folks, it's officially time to get organized and come back down to earth after the glitzy, glamorous, month-long party that was Leo season (sorry, Leos, but your spotlight has to come to an end sometime). The sun is moving into mutable earth sign Virgo territory on Aug. 23, marking the start of Virgo season 2019, which will carry us straight into the autumnal equinox in September. Of course, like all astrological seasons, Virgo season will affect every zodiac sign differently — so it's important to be prepared for the changes that the universe has in store for us all.

The earthy energy of Virgo season is a majorly grounding force for all zodiac signs — especially after the hot n' fiery summer vibe of Leo season. Our emotions should start to simmer down, and we'll find ourselves clear-minded (Virgo is ruled by planet Mercury, which rules over intellect), and ready to start focusing our energy on getting stuff done rather than just having fun. You can have both, you know, and Virgo vibes are here to help you sort, organize, delete, and restart.

As the final zodiac solar season of the summertime, Virgo energy asks us to get our heads on straight and energetically clean house so we can enter the coming season with a crystal-clear, organized, well-planned slate. "Virgo helps us to maintain a sense of efficiency and conduct in our physical realities, and can be very supportive as it’s not focused on shining in the limelight," explained AstroStyle on its site. This is in stark contrast to the energy of Leo season, which was fully focused on self-expression. Virgo energy asks us to focus on what we can improve — whether it's ourselves, our lives, or the communities around us — and it gives us to motivation to actually do it, too.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about what to expect during this fresh sun season. "Virgo Season is the ideal time to reflect and implement change into our lives," she explains. "We are nearing the end of summer, which means we are learning from the seasonal lessons and analyzing our emotions." And let us just confirm, this summer was full of emotions. Not only were a total a five retrograde planets at its height, but there was also that very intense series of eclipses followed by the always-exciting but often-dramatic Leo season. So yeah, it's been a lot. Virgo's grounded energy will help bring us down to earth, and its detail-oriented, perfectionistic streak will help get down into the nitty gritty and improve our lives, starting with the dustiest corners. Virgo leaves no stone unturned; they love a thorough job well done.

"We are all about to embark on a new journey of the self, through our minds," explains Stardust to Bustle. That we are! But of course, how Virgo season 2019 will affect each zodiac sign can vary widely, so check out what's in store for you over the coming month.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's really not your junk drawer that needs re-organizing, Aries, so don't let yourself be distracted by such material endeavors. This season, you're working on something deeper. "You're re-organizing your day-to-day vibe to create a new routine," explains Stardust. This summer has been a wild one, but now it's time to start fresh. Jump, and the net will appear.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Even if you're not a traditional artist, creativity seeps out of you and into everything you do. This season, you can use it to help heal you and prepare you for bigger, better growth. "Your creativity is on point, allowing you to use art to heal and express yourself," shares Stardust. You are full of magic and a unique brand of creativity that sometimes can't even be named.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've known your mission for a while now, Gemini, but that doesn't mean it's easy to embark on. That said, the time to start is most definitely now. "Your focus is now on revamping Your personal beliefs and ideas," explains Stardust. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result makes no sense. Visualize a completely new way of thinking and embody it, even if it's just an experiment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's OK sometimes to let yourself be distracted with the little things — because little things can be beautiful gateways into even bigger things. That said, Cancer, don't get carried away in something that may not be much more than a fleeting feeling. "A new crush is the focus of your intentions," explains Stardust, who also warns: "Don’t flirt too much and lose track of your responsibilities."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your birthday season may have hit your bank account a little harder than you wanted it to, huh Leo? You've got big plans and things to save for, so use Virgo's meticulously organized energy to get your sh*t in order again. "Financial planning will help you evolve during Virgo season," explains Stardust — and she's right. Teaching yourself these lessons now can serve you forever.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Happy Virgo season, Virgo baby! The sun is shinin' its end-of-summer light on you. "You’re stepping out in the world and expressing your desires," says Stardust. Some days you wake up with that amazing, exhilarating feeling that everything is changing for the better. Now's that time, and I advise you embrace that energy without a lick of anxiety to spoil the fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've been busy and yeah, Libra, maybe a little overwhelmed. And while this summer's been a ton of fun, it's maybe been... exhausting? Yeah, we said it. "You’re in the mood for some R&R after a long summer of getting your hustle on," explains Stardust. I know your FOMO is literally crippling, but try to give yourself the downtime and pampering you deserve. It'll help you grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your social circle appears to have been slowly morphing and changing, dwindling yet strengthening — and all without you even really noticing, Scorpio. Take this as a sign that you're doing things right. "Friendships will help you become the person of your dreams," advises Stardust. "They will help heal your heart." Letting people in is scary, but trust that you're building a support team you can rely on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Career goals are on the brain, and that's agood thing. "Work is the core focus of the next 30 days, making you miss out on the last days of summer," explains Stardust. And yeah, while you might not spend every late summer's evening chugging beers around the campfire amongst the fireflies, you will be making the most of life's lemons in your own way. Lemonade is the drink of the summer and your recipe is spot on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Life is taking shifts you never expected but certainly dreamed of, Capricorn, but it's not too good to be true: This is your reality. It's OK to soften yourself up to the fact that sometimes, life is just sweet. "You’re in the mood to expand your mind and heart this month," shares Stardust. Approach everything with an open mind and soul this season, Cap, and allow more channels for good things to flow into.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Seeing things clearly isn't tough for you, Aquarius, but seeing yourself clearly? That's another story. Suddenly, though, the fog isn't so hazy. "You’re evolving now and understanding the motives behind your actions," explains Stardust. Don't run from the truth of what drives you. You're in control, so if you don't like it, change it. Otherwise, embrace your nature and start using it to power you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This summer has brought up some tumultuous feelings in relationships — both ups and downs abound. Now it's time to zoom in without the fiery energy that's been overwhelming you over the past month. "Partnerships are the key focus of this month," says Stardust. "Lean into commitments." You can finally see things for how they really stand. Don't settle for less that you deserve.