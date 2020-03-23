If you're currently keeping the socializing to a minimum, knowing how you sext, based on your zodiac sign can make all the difference. Whether your partner is self-isolating in their apartment on the other side of town or you've been in a long-distance relationship for quite some time, sexy texting can keep the intimacy levels up while morale is down. From flirty lingo to tasteful nudes, the sexting possibilities are endless — you just have to use your imagination.

As long as everything you're sending is consensual, there is no right or wrong way to sext. In fact, all 12 zodiac signs have distinct and specific sexting styles that are unique to them. For example, fire sign Aries is much more likely to initiate a sexy conversation over text by using all the dirty words at her disposal. In contrast, creative water sign Pisces is much more into world-building — or rather, role-playing.

It all comes down to experimenting, having fun, not taking yourself too seriously, and figuring out what you're both comfortable with. And while astrologer is in no way a determiner of who you are or what you do, it can be fun to see how the stars align whenever you press send.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Shutterstock When it comes to sexting, Aries doesn't mess around. You're an initiator. When you're in the mood, you have no problem texting your partner that you're horny. Unlike other signs who play coy, you're very direct with your words and don't hold back. Very confident in your sexuality, you have no shame when it comes to using dirty words. After all, how will your partner ever know what you want if you don't tell them?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is all about physical pleasure. Typically, you use sexting as foreplay or a way to get your partner excited, so they're rushing home to see you. Knowing that you can have such a strong effect on your SO is such a turn on. You genuinely love pleasing them, so your sexting style involves describing in great detail everything you want to do the next time you see them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As a Gemini, you're the ultimate information gatherer. For you, sexting is a way to figure out what your partner wants in bed. So, your sexting style involves asking a lot of questions, from, "What would you want to do to me if I were there?" to, "What do you think about threesomes?" As an air sign, you have the natural ability to keep the conversation flowing. For you, sexting can go on for hours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is known for being sensitive and nostalgic. Your texting style involves looking back and describing how a past sexual encounter with your partner made you feel. You're not one to really initiate sexting. But if your partner does, and you're in the mood, you can easily get into it. You appreciate how sexting can strengthen your connection and build intimacy in your relationship, especially when you're apart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) For you, sexting typically involves the exchanging of sexy photos. When you're taking nudes, you make sure everything is perfect, from the lighting to the angle. Not one to pass up an opportunity to be showered with compliments, if you're exchanging photos back and forth, you'll love having the opportunity to share with your partner just how much you adore them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgo has a reputation for being very particular, but you have a secretly naughty side that you only let a select few people see. You're very earthy and practical, but people would be surprised to know that you can be as passionate as a fire sign. You pay close attention to the details and will use that when you sext, going into depth about how much you love your partner's scent and the way their lips taste.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libras are known for their elegance and grace. Unlike other signs which will come out and say, "OK, I'm horny," you're more likely to play coy. You're the, "And then what happens?" sexter. You won't initiate sexting, but you'll flirt and tease your partner until they move the conversation in that direction. Once you have the conversation right where you want it, your naughty side comes out to play.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio is a very sexual sign, and would much rather be with their partner physically than mess around on the phone. But if you were put in the position where you can't be with your SO, you would put just as much passion and intensity into sexting as you would do in person. Although you're known for being secretive, you love discovering the secrets of others. For you, sexting can involve getting your partner to open up about their deepest desires and fantasies, and then sharing your own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius isn't known for being very good with their words, so role-playing or writing out what you want your partner to do won't be your strength. You're always down for a good time, however, and will give your all into everything you do. So, even if you can't perfectly describe what your partner's touch does to you in the way that a Virgo can, you will still commit 100%. Sexting isn't meant to be taken too seriously, and you know how to have fun with it in a way that keeps you and your partner turned on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorn is a very practical sign, so sexting isn't always at the top of your priority list when it comes to keeping the spark alive. But you're always down for a challenge! For you, sexting isn't just for fun: It's a teasing competition, full of back and forth. Why not make a sexy game out of it, and ask, "Guess what I'm wearing?"

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Like your fellow air signs, you're naturally gifted with words. For you, sexting is like writing an entire erotic novel. You will describe specific scenarios and positions you want to try, with the intention of leaving your partner speechless. As long as you've managed to turn them on, you're good.