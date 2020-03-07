Career advice is one of the major things people seek from astrology, and reading your career horoscope can be as useful and insightful as it is entertaining. But did you know there's actually a part of your birth chart that tells you way more about your career path than your zodiac sign does? It's called the Midheaven, aka the medium coeli (which means "top of the sky"). You're probably wondering what your Midheaven sign can tell you about your career — and the answer is a lot, so read on.

If you want to know how to find out your Midheaven sign, you'll have to draw up your birth chart, which requires you to have an accurate birth date and time (you can use an astrology app, an online birth chart calculator, or consult a professional astrologer once you have this information). Reading your birth chart is a great way to start getting know your cosmic self on a level deeper than what your sun sign alone can illustrate, as it can help us get so much more specific in analyzing the stars' effect on different parts of our lives. Through your birth chart, you can learn about your very important Sun, Moon, and rising signs — and you'll also learn about the 12 houses of the zodiac, which represent all different parts of your life.

But your Midheaven sign isn't based on the placement of a planet. Like your rising sign, the Midheaven is actually an angle on your chart — you can always find it, because it's the point that marks the cusp of the 10th house, and it's also the point at the very top of your zodiac chart (hence why its Latin name means "top of the sky"). It's often stylized with the abbreviation MC.

As the most elevated point in your chart, your Midheaven sign points to the highest and most significant contributions you'll make to the world through your career and public image throughout your life. "The Midheaven represents our relationship with the public — and most importantly, the profession we want to proceed with and find happiness in," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. If you're unsure what professional paths to embark on, looking to your Midheaven sign can help you identify areas of strength for you, based on your personal astrology. It can also help highlight qualities that you should play up and skills you should hone in order to be the brightest and most successful version of you.

If you're seeking some astrological career advice, look to your Midheaven sign to see what qualities you should be leaning into in order to help launch you into success.

Midheaven In Aries

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your Midheaven is in Aries, your warrior spirit is the energy that will leave a mark on the world. "You are a defender of others and probably will find solace working in the government or local government," Stardust says. Even if you're not in the government sector, making sure that your work allows you to speak your truth and lean into your leadership skills is key.

Midheaven In Taurus

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a naturally stabilizing and reliable presence in your field if your Midheaven is in Taurus, and because of this, you can make the most of your skills by devoting your steady hand to a career that benefits other people or the planet. "Nonprofit work in which you help others evolve professionally and spiritually will be your career incentive," Stardust says.

Midheaven In Gemini

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's no holding down someone with a Midheaven in Gemini, as you wear many different hats — and find success in many unexpected places. "You have the ability to take on many roles at the same time, which may be overwhelming — but will allow you to diversify your pursuits," Stardust says. Diversity in both how you think and what you bring to the table is your career superpower.

Midheaven In Cancer

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your Midheaven is in Cancer, you have an incredible gift of being able to heal others, and your presence can bring about a sense of comfort to people. "Jobs that allow you to feed, clothes, and nurture the public will appeal to you," Stardust says. No matter what your line of work is, make sure that your natural abilities to give, empathize, and nurture the world are being put to good use.

Midheaven In Leo

Tina Gong/Bustle

Someone will a Midheaven in Leo is a powerful force — you should be in a field where you can shine and lean into your natural ability to command a room and utilize your magnetic presence and personality. "You need to be center stage in the work you pursue, and not a shrinking violet," Stardust says. "Acting might be the route for you." Even if you have stage fright, there are other ways to take the spotlight in whatever profession you choose.

Midheaven In Virgo

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're incredibly meticulous and detail-oriented when it comes to your work and your career pursuits if you have a Midheaven in Virgo, so choose a path that really benefits from your perfectionist qualities. "Writing and investigating others will help you to live up to the potential in your chart," Stardust says. Your natural editing skills help you pick up on things that other's may miss, so choosing a field where you can apply your eye for detail will help you shine.

Midheaven In Libra

Tina Gong/Bustle

With a keen eye for aesthetics and a need for balance, people with a Libra Midheaven do well in positions where they can use their gifts to beautify the world — whether that's through visual aesthetics or justice. "Negotiations and compromise are a natural part of your career path, which is why you’re a natural lawyer," Stardust says. Diplomacy is one of the Libra Midheaven's many charms, so whether you're a lawyer or a laborer, you'll thrive by letting your social skills shine.

Midheaven In Scorpio

Tina Gong/Bustle

A Scorpio Midheaven is a force to be reckoned with, and certainly not one other people will want to mess with once you put your mind to something. "Your professional goals involve power and dominance — basically, you want to be a boss," Stardust says. And a boss you will be! This is a strong placement that indicates you'll work tirelessly until you reach your goals, and you're meant to exert dominance in your career. Whatever you do, make sure it's something you're passionate about — when you find that, you'll be unstoppable.

Midheaven In Sagittarius

Tina Gong/Bustle

Excitement is an absolute must in a Sagittarius Midheaven's career — but you're also a deep humanitarian, and your skills can help open the minds of others. "You’re drawn towards worldly and intellectual projects that bring the world closer together," Stardust says. Choose a career where you can help bring people to together and focus on a multitude of cultures and experiences. You're meant to teach and inspire others.

Midheaven In Capricorn

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your Midheaven is in Capricorn, then I probably don't have to give you much in the way of career advice — as you've likely been driven, focused, and clear on your goals in the department for a long time now. "You’re a hard worker by nature and have an idea about your career pursuits at a young age," Stardust says. With this placement, achieving your goals comes easily. You excel and getting projects started and building solid foundations — and your focus and determination is unmatched. Be sure your line of work utilizes these unique talents.

Midheaven In Aquarius

Tina Gong/Bustle

People with Aquarius Midheaven's think big. You're not consumed with minute personal details — you'd rather look at the global-scale picture and bring about change on a widespread level through your work. "You like to invest in innovative endeavors that will help bring humanitarian evolution in people's lives," Stardust says. You have the power to shape and shift the future, so get into a line of work that allows you to apply your visionary skills.

Midheaven In Pisces

Tina Gong/Bustle

Midheaven in Pisces is a dreamy and mystical placement, which bodes well for a career that allows you to indulge your spiritual, creative, and esoteric sides. "You’re drawn towards professional endeavors that work with healing and spirituality," Stardust says. The path of the straight and narrow simply won't work for you. Choose a line of work that allows your free-flowing spirit and attitude toward life to sail you toward the realms of healing, growth, and spiritual evolution.