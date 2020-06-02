Marches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement continue across the UK this week. In London, thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square and in front of the U.S. embassy to protest the violent deaths of Black Americans including George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Manchester and Cardiff saw similar protests, with a Bristol demonstration planned for Saturday June 7.

On social media, Blackout Tuesday has quietened our feeds and so we look to the learning that can be done by listening to the stories of Black people in our local communities and across the UK. The Windrush Scandal, 2017's Grenfell Tower fire, the recent death of rail worker Belly Mujinga, and the disproportionate number of Black people in Britain dying due to coronavirus are only a few examples of injustices happening in the UK right now.

Creating real change requires a continued effort that carries over into the every day – in addition to donations and localised activism, we must amplify these voices and experiences, being actively anti-racist in our conversations, interactions, and thinking.

We encourage you to follow and listen to the accounts below, but –particularly where individuals are concerned – be aware of not to asking for further education, resource, or time. Non-Black allies can read about meaningful ways of supporting Black people in the UK here, as well as finding links to learning materials. The below list of Instagram accounts is not exhaustive, nor will it ever be. Instead, we will continuously update it as an evolving resource for self-education and allyship in the UK.

Individuals

Organisations

Black British History

Publishers, Books & Storytelling

Networking & Safe Spaces

Local Collectives & Groups

Non-Black Allies Sharing & Creating Resources For Allyship