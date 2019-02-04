Super Bowl Sunday is known for a few things — first and foremost, football; celebrity-filled, clever commercials; A+ snack choices; and an attention-grabbing halftime show. Maroon 5 is headlining the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, which also features Travis Scott and Big Boi. While there's plenty of chatter surrounding the performance, here's a major question: Is Adam Levine lip syncing during the Super Bowl halftime show? (Bustle reached out to Levine's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Of course, there's any number of reasons an artist may use a back-up track and lip sync at a major event. Whether it's weather reasons, or personal health, or anything in between, it can be a common occurrence in the industry. But when it comes to Maroon 5's game day performance, it definitely appeared that Levine was singing live, based on the vocals coming out of his microphone.

Plus, fans will be pleased to know he brought back some of the band's classic songs, like "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," and "Harder To Breathe." A gospel choir even joined Levine and company on the stage for the backing vocals of the newer track "Girl Like You" — and they pretty much stole the show when doing so.

