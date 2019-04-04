Across ten combined seasons of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Diane Lockhart has been established as a paragon of liberalism. In the past, she's worked within legal limits to push her agenda where she can, but she's clearly sick of sitting on the sidelines. Now, Diane's resistance group is making waves, subtly but surely, to try and sway the election. While the idea of a real group based on Diane's resistance group may appeal to some Good Fight fans, the episode "The One Where Lucca Becomes A Meme" suggests that if you really want to fight the good fight, you may have to do things that are not so good.

There's no precedent for a secret society of wealthy liberal (mostly white) women trying to use Donald Trump-ian tactics to target conservative opposition — which either means they don't exist or they're very good at keeping a secret. However, their tactics are similar to real-life political tactics, such as the use of fake news stories and conspiracies to incite real-life political action, and creating a mysterious "informant" called PAnon, which is a creation of the Resistance Group that then gets out of control when other anonymous posters on imageboards used the visage of PAnon to spread their own conspiracy theories.

Diane and Liz's plotline in the "Meme" episode is clearly inspired by Taylor Swift's political statements leading up to the 2018 election, the first time the singer had ever spoken out publicly about her political leanings. Their resistance group pressures Diane and Liz to get a client at their firm, a country-pop star formed in the image of Swift, to come out against the alt-right after memes of the musician next to alt-right iconography appear online. The pop star is reluctant to come out and influence her massive fan base to vote either Democratic or Republican — until her sister becomes the target of transphobic and misogynistic harassment from the alt-right, a campaign that is started by other members of Diane and Liz's group without their knowledge.

The philosophy of the group is that much like making an omelette, getting Trump out of office will involve breaking a few eggs — but how many more marginalized people have to be targeted, attacked, and made to suffer before they can no longer claim to fighting the titular Good Fight? The fact that Diane and Liz shrug the deceit of the resistance group off relatively easy suggests that Diane's brief encounter with Roland Blum at the end of the previous episode had had a lasting effect on her philosophy.

After all, how can the "good guys" (in the world of The Good Fight, this means liberals) play fair when the "bad guys" (again, in this world, conservatives) are so willing to bend and break the rules and perception of reality itself to get their way?

When Blum blackmails Maia and the supposedly moral firm of Reddick, Boseman, and Lockhart agrees to fire her, how is that any different from simply playing into the hands of the manipulators in power? The Good Fight is asking some massive questions this season about the intersection of morality, power, politics, race, social media, truth, reality, and a host of other heady topics. Only time will tell if Diane is only leaving her moral compass at the door when she enters the Resistance basement, or if those shady tactics make their way into Reddick, Boseman, & Lockhart as well. The group may not be real, but the philosophies behind them are all-too-familiar.