Justin Bieber was just seen out with a woman — but she wasn't Selena Gomez. On Tuesday night, Justin Bieber spotted with model Baskin Champion in Hollywood, Us Weekly reported. Of course, the two could have been out and about as friends, but that hasn't stopped fans (and "sources") from speculating about a potential relationship.

As Us Weekly notes, Champion's sister Abby is dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, a close friend of Bieber's. So, it's very possible that the two of them have gotten to know each other as friends, and they were just spending time together without the others. The four of them hung out together on March 16 at a club in Hollywood, too, according to Us, so they might just all be a group of friends. Just because Bieber and Champion went out without Abbey and Schwarzenegger doesn't mean they're dating.

Champion and Bieber were at a Craig David concert, so it's possible they're both just fans of the British singer and rapper. Bieber, particularly, is apparently a big fan: He got onstage during the show and thanked David for believing in him. Bieber explained that David came to his shows and called the singer "an amazing guy" and "an incredible artist." David also took a moment to praise Bieber, saying that he's "watched Justin grow into the young man that he is now."

There's also the fact that it's not clear whether or not Bieber and Gomez are even broken up. Unnamed sources recently told E! News that Bieber and Gomez's recent separation might be more of a temporary break than a permanent breakup. After all, the two of them do seem to keep finding their way back to each other. Most recently, Bieber and Gomez were seen together in November, and they've been spotted together periodically in the months since then.

Whatever's really going on, though, some of Gomez's fans aren't happy with the rumors about Bieber and Champion. After photos of the two of them were published, people started jumping to conclusions and leaving mean comments on Baskin's Instagram photos, as reported by Elle. That's not photos of her and Bieber, either — she's being bombarded with cruel words on regular photos of her and her friends. Some Instagram users are commenting on Baskin's photos with the snake emoji, while others are leaving messages like "Stay away from Justin and Selena."

Some fans of Gomez also voiced their dissatisfaction with Bieber on Twitter:

Meanwhile, some of Bieber's fans didn't mind the news at all — it looks like not all of his followers ship him and Gomez:

Fans came to Bieber's defense for various reasons, and they made pretty good points, too:

And to fan the flames even more, an unnamed source also told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber went with Champion to the concert specifically to make Gomez jealous. "[Gomez is] off having fun with her friends and so he's showing that he can still go out and have fun too. And to be honest, I'm sure there's a part of him that wants to make Selena a bit jealous," the source told ET. That said, the source also told ET that Bieber and Champion have known each other for a while and that their friendship is "nothing more" than flirting.

Whatever is or isn't going on between Bieber and Champion, fans shouldn't be too quick to jump to conclusions or judgments about the photos. Bieber and Gomez are adults who can make their own decisions — and they don't have to explain themselves about who they choose to spend time with or even the status of their relationship.