Justin Bieber's name has been in many headlines this past week, but the most recent one may have left fans just a little alarmed. On Friday, March 23, the 24-year-old was reportedly involved in a minor car wreck in Los Angeles, but if you're now wondering if Justin Bieber is doing OK, thankfully, all appears to be well in the aftermath of the incident. (Bustle has reached out to Bieber's reps and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to E! News, a police spokesperson said the police were called to the scene on Sunset Boulevard, but a report was not filed for the accident. As reported by TMZ, Justin Bieber was driving his Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV around West Hollywood on Friday when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Range Rover. In photos taken by the publication, the "Sorry" singer can be seen wearing khaki shorts and a pink hooded sweatshirt while speaking with members of the L.A. County Sheriffs Department to report the incident. Late last night, a fan also took to Twitter to share a video of the aftermath of the crash.

"just watched Justin Bieber get into a car crash. this is the epitome of living in LA. i love u and hope ur ok @justinbieber," the fan wrote.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It's not clear where the singer was headed or where he could've been coming from, but by the looks of it, everyone involved walked away from the situation in good shape. The Range Rover, however, did leave the scene sporting a crumpled hood, while Bieber's car — which is worth at least $100,000, according to Mercedes-Benz — was left with only a minor dent.

This is the second time the singer has been involved in a minor car accident in less than a year. Biebs accidentally hit a paparazzi with his pickup truck back in July in an incident that took place in front of L.A.'s Saban Theater. The NY Post's Page Six reported that the 57-year-old photographer, Maurice Lamont, was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for very minor injuries, while Bieber stayed on the scene of the accident with the Beverly Hills Police Department until the investigation concluded.

Lamont later explained in a now deleted Instagram video how the accident happened. "I think the truck was a little bit too big for him, though, because there’s no way he could see over the front," he said. He also insisted that the entire situation was an accident, and that Bieber is a "good kid."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has had a pretty interesting week in the news. Rumors recently circulated that he and Selena Gomez have broken up once again after rekindling their relationship for just a short amount of time, though many sources have contradicted those claims, saying that things aren't over for good.

"They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed," a source told E! News.

Though fans have been assured that the couple's break is just temporary this time, lots of eyebrows were raised earlier this week, after Bieber was spotted out with model Baskin Champion at a Craig David concert. Us Weekly reported that Champion's sister, Abby, is dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, a close friend of Bieber's, so it's very possible that the two of them could've been hanging out as friends. Nothing about their relationship has been confirmed but that obviously didn't stop fans from completely running with the situation.

Regardless of the past few weeks he's had, it's nice to hear that Friday night's accident wasn't serious, and didn't leave anyone involved injured.