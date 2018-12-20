Another day, another celebrity hair change, but this is pretty major. Lady Gaga's lilac hair makes her the most recent celebrity to change up their 'do, and while you may be thinking that going lilac doesn't like that big of a deal, you've got to think about the Grammy and Golden Globe nominated actor and singer's most recent hair choices.

If you're a fan of Lady Gaga, you already know that the singer has been platinum blonde for, well, a while. She's had her hair in the same hue longer than many other celebrities, especially ones who like to experiment with fashion and beauty like Gaga does. In fact, except for her appearance in A Star Is Born, Gaga has had her blonde hair for the last year. It's kind of become her staple color. Now, though, that color is changing.

According to Refinery29, Lady Gaga's fiancé Christian Carino posted an image of the star to his Instagram account, and while she does still have a bit of her now signature platinum blonde peeking through, there are definitely some need lilac-hued pieces in her long hair. The look is the perfect mix of soft and fun, but the question is whether or not it's real.

Given that Gaga's hair is already bleached blonde, the color could easily be added to her hair with real color, but there's a flip side to that as well. Spray color or temporary color appears more vividly in blonde locks than it would in brunette, so there's really no one to know if the lilac is semi-permanent color or just a short-term add-in. Either way, though, the new color looks great on the star and will certainly have you thinking about adding a pop of color into your own hair.

Of course, Lady Gaga isn't the only star to add a bit of pastel to her hair during the cold, winter months. While you may think that a color like lilac is more of a springtime change, apparently, it's not. The A Star Is Born actor is the second person this week to add some colorful flair to their hair.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to reveal that she'd added some pretty pink detail to her blonde hair. While not lilac like Gaga's, it's still a pastel hue during the middle of winter. It looks like celebrities could really be just like us and crave all things related to warmer weather.

Kardashian's hair change came courtesy of stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, and while there was a question of whether or not her hair color was real, the talented hair stylist took to his Instagram account to reveal that it's actually L'Oreal's Colorist 1-Day Color Spray, not permanent dye. How fun is the look, though?

Is Lady Gaga's lilac hair real? There's honestly no way to know at this point unless Gaga herself says so. Regardless, though, the new hair color looks incredible on the star. Fingers crossed she's rocking it to the Golden Globes in a few weeks.