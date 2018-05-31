This season of Real Housewives Of New York has been a real doozy — Season 10 took off like a rocket ship, and it hasn’t slowed down since. I, personally, am looking forward to seeing how the show portrays the real-life events we’ve already heard about in the tabloids — Bethenny and Carole’s friendship issues, that cruise ship issue from heck, and, now, Luann de Lesseps’ arrest in Palm Beach. On the May 30 episode of Real Housewives Of New York, viewers got a sneak peek at the police footage that was filmed on the night of Luann’s arrest, and it sure looks interesting. Will Luann from Real Housewives go to jail? According to the Countess, that night was all a big mistake.

At least fans got a little more insight into Luann’s frame of mind that night, thanks to this week's episode. At Bethenny’s holiday party, the group was sharing their plans for Christmas week, and Luann mentioned that she was spending Christmas in Jupiter, Florida, with her brother. It was her first Christmas alone (that is to say, not in a relationship), and so she chose to spend it with her extended family. Luann is still clearly reeling from her divorce — she and Tom haven’t been split up for that long, and, as Luann says, he’s already strolling around town with an array of women on his arm. The optics aren’t great, and anyone with a heart could totally see how Luann could be crushed by watching her ex-husband move on so quickly.

Enter the night of December 23, 2017. It was the evening Luann was arrested and charged with, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via PEOPLE, alleged disorderly intoxication and battery on an officer, as well as allegedly resisting arrest with violence and allegedly threatening a public servant. At the time of Luann’s arrest, Bustle did reach out to Bravo and Luann’s rep for comment but did not receive a response.

The Palm Beach Police Department provided a report for Luann’s arrest to Bustle, and it states that Luann allegedly resisted arrest after she slipped out of her handcuffs the first time. She then allegedly said, “I’m going to f*cking kill you” to the arresting officer (this was shown on Real Housewives Of New York, too). The report also stated that Luann allegedly tried to escape the police car. All of this, according to the police report, was triggered by Luann and a friend allegedly entering a room at the Colony Hotel that was not their own. A security guard tried to make them leave, but the pair did not and the security guard called the police.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Luann was released the next day on her own recognizance, and she released a statement on Twitter soon after expressing her remorse for the whole incident:

The Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office confirmed to Bustle that Luann was facing felony charges for battery against an officer, which, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, carries a maximum sentence of five years behind bars. According to E!, Luann pleaded not guilty to all charges, and she released a statement explaining that she would be going to rehab for alcohol treatment:

Her stay lasted about a month, with Luann giving thanks for Twitter for everyone who stood by her. According to Us Weekly, Luann's lawyers rejected a plea deal some time in February, and a court date was set for April for a status check.

In April, Luann recounted the whole experience to Bravo's The Daily Dish, saying, "Well, I mean, I have a court date pending in April. Obviously, this kind of looms over my head and I can't wait for it to be over. Obviously, you know, I regret what happened. I have apologized and I just want it to be over." Luann wants to move on, she says, and she is — she's on Season 10 of Real Housewives Of New York right now, and her cabaret show is sold out in New York and San Francisco.

April has come and gone, and nothing specific has been announced in terms of Luann's sentencing. It is possible that Luann could serve a jail sentence, but certainly not a foregone conclusion. For now, Luann's redemption tour continues, and she seems to be making good on her goals to make amends and overcome her demons.