Being The Bachelor may come with the promise of fairy tale romance, but that doesn't necessarily mean a happy ending. In fact, more often that not, relationships from the franchise don't last. Take it from Nick Viall, who's still single after appearing on the show not once, not twice, not three times, but four. Though he's had a few rumored relationships since leading The Bachelor Season 21, Nick hasn't put a ring on it (again) yet.

Nick started on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette (he came in second), then joined midway through Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season (also finishing in second) before hitting Bachelor In Paradise. There, he hit it off with Jen Saviano from Ben Higgins' Bachelor season. But while the two seemed to have a strong connection, Nick didn't see things lasting long-term, so they parted ways. Then, he got picked for The Bachelor and got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi... except they split up only a few months after the season finale aired.

As Vanessa later told Bustle, she and Nick simply realized they were too different, and eventually said "it's time for us to walk away from this." At least it was amicable, though, because Nick told Us Weekly a year after the breakup that though they "don't actively keep in touch," they'd "be there for each other if need be."

After that, Nick seemed to take a break from the spotlight, because clearly, dating on reality TV wasn't something that was working for him. However, because Nick is so active in Bachelor Nation, he's been linked to a lot of Bachelor alumni since then — including Haley Ferguson of the Ferguson twins, who Hollywood Life claimed Nick had been getting "flirty" with on Instagram. But nope — not a thing. "I love her to pieces, [both] her and her [twin] sister Emily. No, we're not dating!" he told the outlet at the end of 2018. Nick was also rumored to be dating Mad Men star January Jones, but she told Entertainment Tonight they were just friends.

Nick's Instagram doesn't suggest he's dating anyone, either. He posts a lot of photos with other members of Bachelor Nation, but that all seems to be strictly platonic. He's great friends with Demi Burnett, Dean Unglert, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Tyler Cameron, the Ferguson twins, and more, and also loves to have them on his podcast, The Viall Files.

Nick's most recent relationship status update seems to have come in 2018, when he told Us Weekly that he was "still single" and will "never go on a reality TV show" to find love again. But he's not in a rush to settle down. "There's no timeline … when you're single," he said. "I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years."

Nick may be single at the moment, but he has the right attitude — something good will come to him, and all he can do is be ready for it.