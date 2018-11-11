If Seth Rogen and Zac Efron have taught the world anything, it's that being a neighbor to someone isn't always easy. In fact, sometimes it can prove to be a downright burden. Are they being too noisy? Are you being too noisy? Do you talk too often? Do you talk too little? Just what exactly are you supposed to expect from each other? However, when it comes to Lifetime's new original movie Seduced By My Neighbor, basic niceties fall by the wayside when one side turns it into an obsession. But is Seduced by My Neighbor based on a true story or will you be able to go on looking your neighbor in the eye?

The movie centers around its central character, Sarah, a single mom who recently moved to the suburbs and begins dating a local fireman. But while their relationship continues to blossom, Sarah soon learns that someone within her neighborhood has taken an interest in her as well. A local watchman for their area of town becomes obsessed with her and drives him to do anything in his power to prove to her that she belongs with him.

To say that the premise is totally creepy would be an understatement, but did this actually happen to someone out in the real world beyond the confines of our television screens?

While it's true that dealing with next door neighbors can turn into a stressful undertaking, you can rest easy knowing that this particular scenario is entirely a work of fiction and not based on any real life facts. If you do a little digging on the internet, it's possible you may come across someone who was stalked or harassed by their neighbor, these characters are the product of a writer's creative imagination and not meant to represent any specific person.

The official synopsis for Seduced by My Neighbor reads as follows:

"Single mom Sarah moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he's the best man to protect her... even if he has to create the danger himself."

It's a dangerous situation for any woman to find herself involved in, and sadly one that you could easily see happen in real life, given the many sexual assault and harassment allegations that have come to light, especially since the #MeToo era. So the fear that Sarah experiences may feel all too real, but thankfully in this case, the plot and characters were all made up — as is the case with many Lifetime movies that have come before it. Sure, that's at least somewhat comforting to know going into things, but it may still leave you going to bed that night with one eye open.

The film, which stars Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John, Sierra McCormick, and Beth Broderick, is set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. If you like to end your weekend on a chilling note, then this is one you won't want to miss.