Summer holidays likely find you lounging in the sun, sipping your new favorite rosé, and taking a much needed day off. But there's something else to consider: beauty sales. From individual brand discounts to buy more, save more events, there are discounts aplenty this time of year. Which begs the question: Is one of the biggest retailers, Sephora, having a Fourth of July sale?

Bustle reached out to Sephora regarding specific Fourth of July beauty deals, and although the retailer didn't have any official information to share, the store's sale section is home to an impressive array of makeup, skin care products, and hair care items that are already discounted.

From Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Lipsticks to Olehenriksen skin care to a T3 hairdryer, you can still get a good deal at Sephora during the Fourth of July, despite the fact there's no official sale.

So what should you shop at Sephora for the Fourth of July? Read on to check out some of the best deals on offer.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipsticks

Fenty Beauty's matte lipsticks are just $12.50 right now.

2. T3 Single Pass Curl 1" Curling Iron

Multiple T3 products are on sale at Sephora, so if you've wanted to try this beloved brand but weren't feeling the price tag, now's the time. The ceramic barrel helps prevent frizz, and the tool disperses heat uniformly to create even curls. It's a shopper favorite, with more than 3,000 "loves" on Sephora.com.

3. Kitsch x Justine Marjan Rhinestone Bobby Pins

Kitsch x Justine Marjan's bobby pins and slogan hair pins are still a popular hair accessory, and you can get them for just $34 right now.

4. Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Lip Balm

A sale on Pat McGrath products is rare. McGrath's Lip Fetish Lip Balm acts as both a primer for application of more matte lip colors, or you can wear it own it own thanks to the array of finishes and hues. It also features hydrating properties, so you can also use the balm as an overnight treatment.

5. OleHenriksen 3 Little Wonders

If you've never tried Olehenriksen skin care, this anti-aging kit is a great starting point, and it also happens to be on sale.