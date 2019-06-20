Love may be in the air for Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie. And when I say “love may be in the air,” I mean Shep and Scheana may dance together at Jax and Brittany's wedding. Same thing, right? Right.) In a recent interview with People, Shep confirmed that on Saturday, June 29, he will indeed be at Pump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's upcoming nuptials (just like the tweets promised!), revealing that the “Good As Gold” singer has already asked him for a dance. Maybe it's platonic, maybe it's romantic. Either way, the Bravo gods are smiling down on each and every last one of us.

Shep said,

“I need a date! I don’t think I got a plus one. Scheana texted me the other day and she was like, ‘Save me a dance at Jax’s wedding,’ and I was like, ‘OK!’”

Shep also told People that he and Scheana have "gone out and had a lot of fun together." And as if that wasn't enough to make my head spin, he added, "I'll just leave it at that."

I sure did not see this one coming, but I guess I've been asleep at the Sexy Unique Wheel; this crossover pairing has apparently been simmering for years. When Shep and Scheana appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen together in April 2017, they got along like a house on fire and have remained in contact ever since. "I have to say, @ShepRose is the funniest human alive!" Scheana tweeted the following morning. "#goodtimes."

A few months after their WWHL episode, Shep told The Daily Dish,

"I was actually texting with Scheana two days ago because she broke up with her boyfriend. And I was on Watch What Happens Live with her and [recently] I was like, 'I'm really sorry and I know you'll land on your feet and you're great.' I think the world of her. She's so lovely and nice ... to me, she's just very sweet."

When Shep returned to WWHL later that year, he told Andy Cohen and fellow guest Stassi Schroeder that he and Scheana almost hung out after she and Rob Valletta split up. “When she broke up with her boyfriend, she was like, ‘I’m in Atlanta doing something or other, I know you’re in Charleston. You should come and say hi,’” he revealed. “And I couldn’t do it, but I would’ve.”

They did not hang out then, but they did hang out in April of 2018 when Shep was a guest on Scheana's podcast, Scheananigans. And then, when Jax and Shep were both guests on WWHL that same month, Shep addressed a fan's question about whether or not he'd be interested in dating Scheana. "Uh, I'd have to watch Season 4 first, I don't know," he laughed. "I don't know enough ... She's pretty hot, man. I must say that."

Scheana, meanwhile, also seems not not on board. Us Weekly recently presented her with a list of reality TV personalities and asked if she would date any of them. When the Relationshep star's name came up, she said, “I love Shep. And we’ve hung out, we’ve had our fun, and we get along really well. Um, open to it.”

Not trying to be too dramatic or too demanding, but when Jaxany's wedding day arrives, Bravo needs to have cameras on Scheana and Shep the whole time. Clip some GoPros to their wedding finery or something, whatever it takes. I do not want to miss a single Schepeana moment.