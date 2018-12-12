In case you hadn't heard, there's a product blowing up Sephora's website and the internet in general right now, and it's no, it's not makeup related. It's the $550 Dyson Airwrap, but is the Revlon One Step Volumizer a dupe for this ultra expensive product? If you've been longing for this popular (and costly) product to come back in stock, there may just be a much more affordable option.

Just in case you're a beauty junkie who's not so much a hair person as a makeup or skin care person, you may have missed out on the news that Dyson has created a brand new, techie hair products that's driving the internet wild. If the name Dyson sounds familiar (other than because of their vacuums), it's because they've done this before. Remember that fancy hair dry that looks like a pink doughnut? Yep, that was them.

Now, they've got the Dyson Airwrap, a brand new drying and styling tool that feature a whopping six different attachments and using technology called the Coanda Effect to dry and style your hair at the same time. Essentially, it uses a motor to create air flow that wraps your hair into a sleek blowout or curls.

Honestly, it's kind of incredible to watch.

Dyson Hair on YouTube

There have, however, been noted downsides from YouTubers who have tested the product. According to gurus like KathleenLights, there is a learning curve when it comes to the product, and of course, the $550 price tag is, um, well, expensive. Plus, it's completely sold out on Sephora, and there's only one version available on the Dyson website, and it won't ship for 2-3 weeks. It's a hot commodity.

However, if you're looking to get your hands on a more affordable version or just can't wait until the Dyson Airwrap comes back in stock on Sephora, the Revlon One Step may just be your answer.

Milabu on YouTube

YouTuber Milabu looked at both of the products and did a direct comparison. Of course, their biggest difference is the price tag. While the Dyson Airwrap retails for $550, the Revlon One Step costs only $59.99 at Ulta. Now, that's a major savings.

In the video, Milabu styles her hair with the Revlon on one side and the Dyson on the other. At the end of the video, her hair actually looks pretty much the same with some slight differences. She explains that the Dyson was able to dry her hair faster thanks to its higher airflow settings. The Revlon, however, gave her hair more volume and separation, especially toward the bottom.

Ultimately, Milabu recommends both the Dyson Airwrap and the Revlon One Step. She does note the versatility of the Dyson with its additional attachments, but comes back to the price tag on the Revlon One Step.

If you're not looking to spend $550 on a hair tool but do want a tool that will both dry and style your hair, the Revlon One Step Volumizer may just be the answer to all your hair needs.