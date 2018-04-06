Horror movies have become the go-to genre for new directors to make a name for themselves in recent years, with It Follows' David Robert Mitchell, Get Out's Jordan Peele, and It's Andrés Muschietti all rocketing to stardom on the strengths of their scary movies. The latest is former The Office star John Krasinski, whose third film, A Quiet Place, is bringing him new acclaim as a director. The innovative movie is leaving audiences terrified, while also not wanting to see the film end. But is there A Quiet Place post-credits scene that will leave fans satisfied?

There's not. Once the credits begin to roll on A Quiet Place, that's it, the movie is over. It's up to you then to get up and try and exit the theater without making a sound, lest some otherworldly creature will snatch you up and disembowel you. That's great news for fans who are done with being scared and are looking forward to the movie ending, but given the film's stellar reception — it's currently at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes after 49 reviews — it seems likely that most people would like to see more of the film. So does that mean we can look forward to seeing a sequel to A Quiet Place?

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Anything's possible, but as of right now there doesn't appear to be any serious talk of producing a sequel. That could change, of course. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on April 6 following its wildly successful run at South by Southwest, and given its outstanding reviews, low budget ($17 million), and the fact that its a horror movie, it's practically guaranteed to have a strong run at the box office. Low budget horror movies typically turn big profits for studios, which leads to sequels, and since A Quiet Place is one of the best-reviewed horror movies ever at this stage in its life, there's a pretty good chance that at least Paramount, if not Krasinski, will want to create a franchise based around it.

The movie also has a solid and original gimmick — the characters must refrain from making noise or else they'll be killed by the film's alien creatures — which also adds to its franchise potential.

Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

There are some fans out there who actually theorize that A Quiet Place is already a sequel. Thanks to the film's mysterious nature, stylish production, and enigmatic alien-plagued future, some have theorized that A Quiet Place is actually a secret installment in the Cloverfield franchise, following in the footsteps of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox. So what's the idea behind this theory? Well, there are a few things going on, according to Dread Central.

First, Cloverfield architect J.J. Abrams and Krasinksi are apparently good friends. Secondly, Krasinski was involved with The Cloverfield Paradox for a time before dropping out and working on A Quiet Place. Third, A Quiet Place is being produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the same studio behind the Cloverfield movies. Finally, fans have also noted apparent similarities between the monsters in A Quiet Place and those seen in the Cloverfield franchise. Naysayers, however, point out that the film has not been marketed as a Cloverfield film, unlike the rest of the series, and is not produced by Abrams or his company, Bad Robot.

A Quiet Place probably isn't part of the Cloverfield universe, but the film may very well start a universe of its own. It's one of the best-reviewed horror movies ever and has forged a strong and original identity for itself, and fans shouldn't be too surprised if there's another Quiet Place movie somewhere on the horizon.