Every time a show I love is cancelled, I feel personally attacked. Viewers grow to know and love characters and plot lines, and to have them viciously ripped away is almost too much to bear. That’s why the conclusion of Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is so worrying — is Vanderpump Rules ending? Four weeks of reunion and clip shows will wrap up soon — May 28, to be exact — and hardcore Vanderpump fans (like myself) must have the promise of more episodes.

Well, not to worry — in April 2018, Bravo announced that a slew of shows — including Vanderpump Rules — would be getting another season on the network, so the SUR drama will continue on for another year. According to Variety, besides giving Vanderpump Rules another chance, Bravo confirmed new seasons for “Married to Medicine; Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles; Don’t Be Tardy; Flipping Out; Shahs of Sunset; Southern Charm Savannah; Million Dollar Listing New York; and The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey, and Dallas.” These shows join programs currently airing, like Imposters, The Real Housewives Of New York, Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Below Deck Mediterranean, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Top Chef, to make up, for the first time, a seven-day schedule of original programming. Go Bravo! Of the renewals, Jerry Leo, executive vice president of Program Strategy, Lifestyle Networks and Production for Bravo, said:

“Our brand offers a unique environment for our viewers to escape with drama that is fun and funny, yet far from their normal reality. By doubling down on noisy formats and big characters, expanding our lifestyle programming in the design and home space, and offering seven nights a week of originals, we’ll be able to serve our fans more of what they crave while also attracting new viewers with our wide scope of programming.”

Of course, since Vanderpump Rules is just wrapping up Season 6 now, fans will have to wait a little while until Season 7 begins to film. In the past, the show has filmed over the summer and started airing in the late fall/early winter. For example, Season 6 started at Scheana's birthday party, which is in May, ended filming in the fall, right before Scheana and Rob broke up, according to Us Weekly, and premiered Dec. 4, 2017. If that timeline sticks, that means that we’re looking at almost 2019 for Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, but hey — it’s still coming back, so let’s count our blessings, shall we?

When Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules returns, it could have a very different look and feel. This was a big season, change-wise, for the cast — the Toms are now a part of Tom Tom, Lisa and Ken’s latest restaurant adventure, and this means that they might not be spending too much time in SUR next season. As soon as Tom Tom is open, they’re going to want to be taking care of their baby and not tending bar at SUR. They’ll also have to hire at Tom Tom, which means fresh meat for the Vanderpump Rules cameras! That’s good, since Jax quit SUR at the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and he may need somewhere to work. Working at Tom Tom will keep him away from SUR and still let him stay on Vanderpump Rules.

Speaking of Jax, he broke up with Brittany at the end of Season 6, but since we all have the Internet, we know that they’re back together. Hopefully, Season 7 will show Jax actually working on his relationship with Brittany and, you know, treating her well. I, personally, also want to see Beau, Stassi’s new boyfriend — he has to be much better than Patrick, her ex. Maybe he uses big words like Patrick did, but, you know, correctly! James and Lala aren’t really friends anymore, per Us Weekly. Scheana is single again. So much has changed! But that means that Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules will have plenty of fodder for drama, hilarity, and trips to Mexico.