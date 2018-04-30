6 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Shows That Need To Happen ASAP

More happens during one Vanderpump Rules episode than in entire seasons of other shows on Bravo. With that said, there are still so many stories left to tell. That's why there are plenty of Vanderpump Rules spinoff shows that need to happen. ASAP.

Vanderpump Rules is the best show on Bravo, but there are 98,848,483 cast members on this show. There are just so many characters to follow. It is impossible to fit in everyone's life milestones into one show. But this is an amazing cast full of captivating lives, so there is lots of spinoff potential.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor had their own Pump Rules spinoff with the summer 2017 show Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. Technically speaking, Summer House is another Vanderpump Rules offshoot. The show took off when Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie celebrated Stassi's birthday in the Hamptons.

Why not continue the trend and add even more to the Vanderpump Rules franchise? Plus, Vanderpump Rules originated as a spinoff show itself thanks to Lisa Vanderpump's other Bravo series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It would only be fitting to add other shows to the lineup.

This does not mean getting rid of Vanderpump Rules or eliminating cast members from the show if they get a spinoff. It would be a Bravo superfan's dream come true to have year-round Vanderpump Rules-related content. These are just some of the ideas that would be reality TV gold.

1 'Tom Tom' tomsandoval1 on Instagram Lisa approaching Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz to open up a bar called Tom Tom just has all the perfect elements for a spinoff. Vanderpump Rules fans would get to see more of Sandoval and Ariana Madix's relationship, Schwartz's marriage with Katie Maloney, and the Tom and Tom bromance. Tom Tom employees could serve as additional cast members. James Kennedy could even pop in to DJ sometimes.

2 'Lala's Secret Life' lalakent on Instagram Lala Kent has kept most of her personal life away from Vanderpump Rules. Her longtime boyfriend, Randall Emmett, has never appeared on the show, but Lala does bring him up. She gets fiercely defensive if anyone hates on him, like when James Kennedy mentioned him during their infamous pasta fight. It would be so interesting to see Lala on the private jet with Randall, working on her makeup line, and whatever else she does away from the show.

3 'Witches Of WeHo' kristendoute on Instagram With so many new additions to Vanderpump Rules throughout the years, OG cast members Stassi, Katie, and Kristen aren't getting as much camera time as they used to. This best friend trio hangs out all the time and goes on trips together, which would make it easy to film a show. Plus, they dubbed themselves the Witches of WeHo, which is the perfect title for a TV show.

4 'Scheana Takes Vegas' scheana on Instagram Scheana Marie has always been an outsider among the Vanderpump Rules cast members. If anyone was to have a solo spinoff show, it would make sense to choose Scheana. She has branched out from her time at SUR to star in the play Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man in Las Vegas. It would be a nice change of pace to see Scheana thriving on her own instead of struggling to be accepted by the rest of the cast.

5 'DJ James Kennedy On Tour' itsjameskennedy on Instagram Love him or hate him, everyone can see that James Kennedy was meant for reality TV. The man is constant entertainment. He DJs, sings, turns up, and causes controversy with ease. A TV show focused on James DJing and performing at gigs around the country would be a nonstop party.