Becca's season of The Bachelorette has come with its fair share of drama. First, there was Colton's complicated dating history with Tia, a contestant from Arie's season. Then, Jordan and David opted to focus more on each other rather than the Bachelorette herself. However, despite all the petty squabbles, Wills has proven himself to be a true gentleman. Even under the most awkward circumstances (like his brief confrontation with Chris at a cocktail party), he's remained a calm and mature presence. So even if he doesn't end up winning Becca's heart, America is definitely eager to know if Wills is single after The Bachelorette, just in case he's still looking for love if or when his time on the show comes to an end.

Right from the very beginning of the season, Wills was quick to make a lasting impression on Becca. The two of them even bonded over being huge Harry Potter "nerds" when Wills showed off his "expecto patronum" tattoo during their very first conversation at a cocktail party. It was the perfect way of showing Becca a private side of himself without coming on too strong — and their connection has only continued to grow since then in new and exciting ways.

After it became obvious that Jean Blanc wasn't there "for the right reasons" by professing his love for her and then immediately taking it back, Becca found herself doubting her relationships with all of the other contestants. Wills used their one-on-one date together that week to listen to her concerns and try to assure her about his feelings in any way that he could, keeping things as low-key as possible.

His approach ended up making her feel a lot better and proved that Wills can be a great shoulder to cry on in times of need, something that Bachelor Nation definitely noticed on social media. He didn't try to ignore her worries or brush them off as irrelevant so that he could talk about himself some more or bash another guy. Instead, he listened to her feelings and validated them, which is one of the most romantic things he could've done in that situation.

Given how many great moments like that they've shared together, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Wills go all the way to the finale and win Becca's heart on bended knee. However, there is always a chance that things won't work out in his favor. So is he single after theThe Bachelorette or are him and Becca living happily ever after?

Unfortunately, Wills isn't being very candid about his relationship status on social media. In fact, he doesn't have much of a social media presence to speak of at all, which is even less helpful. Though he initially deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he appears to be back on Instagram under a new username, though that could potentially just be a fan account. It's hard to tell, since it's mainly just posts about his time on The Bachelorette and a few photos with friends or him playing soccer. Alas, there's nothing there that teases the status of his romantic life post-Becca.

There's likely a good reason for that. Wills is still currently a contestant on The Bachelorette, so it would be against protocol to showcase any love interest he may have and spoil the rest of the season for viewers. Even if he was free to post whatever he wanted, Wills comes across as a relatively private person, so he may not have wanted to post anything about his love life anyway, single or not.

Given the current information we have at our disposal — which is admittedly not much — it's entirely possible that Wills is with Becca and keeping the relationship on the DL. Or, he's single and still looking to find the Hermoine Granger to his Ron Weasley. Both of which are very good outcomes for the fan favorite, don't you think?