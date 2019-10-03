Sephora's VIB sale isn't happening right now, and Ulta just ended their 21 Days of Beauty event. Makeup and skin care deals seems few and far between at the moment. Don't worry, though, because IT Cosmetics' Friends & Family sale is on the way to make sure that you've stocked up on all of your beauty needs.

Beginning Oct. 7, IT Cosmetics will offer 20% off site wide on orders over $30. No, there are no restrictions. All you need to do to shop the sale is add $30 worth of products to your cart and enter code FF2019 for the discount. Those who spend over $60 after the discount is applied will also get an additional benefit. The brand is giving away a free 4-piece Confidence Gift Set which includes deluxe samples of Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in a Gel Lotion, Confidence in an Eye Cream, and a "Confidence is Magic" makeup bag. You won't have forever to take advantage of the reduced pricing from the sale. According to the brand, the 20% off discount will end on Oct. 12.

While you shouldn't turn to major retailers like Ulta to shop the deal — it's available only on the brand's site — they can reveal just why grabbing some items from IT Cosmetics is a good call. On Ulta's list of bestsellers, the brand's CC+ Cream has over a 4-star rating and is the second top-selling item in all makeup categories. As for skin care, IT's Confidence in a Cream moisturizer is ranked third overall with a 4.6 star rating.

With everything from skin care to makeup, shopping IT Cosmetics may seem overwhelming to some. Here are some products to shop if you'll be taking advantage of the sale.

1. CC+ Cream

IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream is one of its most well-known products. Not only is it a best-seller at Ulta as mentioned above, but it's also the overall top-seller for the entire brand. The foundation is certainly worth trying with its full coverage finish, sun protection, and hydrating properties.

2. IT Cosmetics x Dry Bar Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara

One of IT Cosmetics' latest launching is in partnership with nationwide blowout salon Dry Bar. The ultra-cute roll brush design may be enough to get you to purchase this collaboration, but there's also the fact that it give the perfect lash trifecta: separation, lift, and volume.

3. Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer

Confidence in a Cream is one of the brand's top products in skin care, and there's a reason why. The moisturizer was developed in cooperation with plastics surgeons to promote hydration and combat aging. With hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and niacin, it's a great recipe for glowing skin.

4. Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing Balm

Get ready to discover the beauty of makeup removing balms. IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Makeup breaks down makeup and impurities while providing extra moisture to the skin. Add a second water-based cleanser after for the perfect double cleanse.

5. Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

Rough night out? Use this concealer. Unable to fall asleep the night before? Use this concealer. Blemish? Use this concealer. IT's Bye Bye Under Eye is known for its incredible full coverage, and you'll get it on sale during the Friends & Family Event.

Whether you're a loyal IT Cosmetics fans or just want to try something new from the brand, the Friends & Family sale is a great time to shop.