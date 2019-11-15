Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics’ Holiday Collection Relaunch Is All About The Glow

Just when you thought you couldn't handle any more opportunities to spend money during the holidays, Jaclyn Hill is coming at your with more temptation to pull out your credit card. In a YouTube announcement on Nov. 14, the influencer revealed that the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics' Holiday Collection relaunch is here. The holiday themed collection is all about the glow.

Hill and her eponymous makeup brand have been teasing the upcoming relaunch for a few days. On Nov. 12, the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Instagram page, which had been dormant since Aug. 16, popped up in fans' feeds with a shiny "J" logo and caption that read, "The future is bright," with a Nov. 26 date. The following day, teaser videos from the cosmetic brand's campaign were posted, and it was apparent that highlighters would be the next launch from the brand. Now Hill has revealed every glowing product in her new lineup.

The influencer and brand owner begins her video with a thank you to her loyal fans and those who sent her positivity and love prior to the announcement. Hill also opens up about the initial launch of her brand telling viewers that she has felt, "so humiliated and like such a failure," but the Jaclyn Cosmetics owner goes on to explain that the experience gave her perspective. Her new launch is dedicated to her fans who have encouraged her throughout it all.

Those fans are likely about to be very happy because the first Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Holiday Collection is three different formulations of highlighter.

Jaclyn Hill on YouTube

The first Jaclyn Cosmetics product Hill introduces is her Accent Light Highlighter Palettes. The quad sets come in two different versions, one for light to medium skin the other for deep to deep dark skin. According to the influencer, the pressed powder formula is hand baked in Italy, and each shades features unique marbling. As for the cost, the palettes will retail for $49 making each shade inside $12.25 each.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Cosmetics Courtesy of Jaclyn Cosmetics

The second formula is more subtle that Accent Light and creates an "inner glow" that Hill has been talking about for years on her YouTube channel. The Mood Light Luminous Powders are a blurring and smoothing ultra-fine powder that can be used to set the face for an all over glow or in targeted area for a more subtle highlight. Like the Accent Light Palettes, the Mood Light powders are designed for a multitude of skin tones and will be available for $32 in five different shades.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Cosmetics

Hill's final highlighter formula is for those who enjoy a next level glow. According to her video, the Beaming Light Loose Powder Highlighters transition from power to a cream once applied and are meant to be used in a targeted application as opposed to all over the face. Given its high impact, the Beaming Light is the smallest of Hill's new products but also the most affordable ringing in at $24 for each of the five different shades.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics

Finally, Hill explains that she couldn't launch highlighters without also giving her customers the perfect way to apply them. Three Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics brushes will be launching in tandem with the highlighters. Each of the three brushes coordinates with one of the formulations, and they're named after Hill's highlighters so matching them with which ever product you choose to purchase will be easy. As for prices, the Accent Light and Beaming Light brushes will retail for $20, and the Mood Light brush costs $24.

Courtesy of Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Courtesy of Jaclyn Cosmetics Courtesy of Jaclyn Cosmetics

Jaclyn Cosmetics' Holiday Collection launch is slated for Nov. 26, and there will be bundles available to shop for those who want more than one item. There's a brush bundle for $54, all five Beaming Lights plus the matching brush for $120, and individual Mood Light, Accent Light, and Beaming Light duos with coordinating brushes for $49, $59, and $39 respectively.

With the Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics Holiday Collection hitting internet shelves on Nov. 26, the influencer is getting you ready to glow just in time for the sparkliest part of the year.