For fans going through Rue withdrawal, HBO published Jacob Elordi's behind the scenes Euphoria photos as part of a Season 1 zine. After the network teased out several of the images via social media over the past month, Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the HBO teen-centered drama series, explained in a Friday, Dec. 6 Instagram post that they'd all been part of his "randomly compiled" photo series. With them, he included handwritten pages from a journal he kept "as Nate," to share with fans "a little of my process and thoughts toward the character and the world he lives in," he explained.

"This show and these people consumed my life and became everything to me," he added in the message in which he also urged fans to "be kind" to each other. "I will treasure all of this forever. It is my hope that you can live a little of what I lived and maybe take some of it with you."

HBO's zine, euphoria in pictures: shot by jacob elordi, features candid photos of the Euphoria cast, which includes: Zendaya (Rue), Hunter Schafer (Jules), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), and Barbie Ferreira (Kat). In a Dec. 4 tweet, the network noted that they'd also made a limited print edition of just 500 copies. As Elordi pointed out in his post, the full version of his project will only appear in those printed copies.

Nate, whom Elordi has said is "so different to who I am as a person," could be said to be a textbook case of toxic masculinity, though viewers did see more layers to his character by season's end. Through the journal entries the actor included with his photos, fans get to see even more of what made the complex character tick. Beneath a photo of costar Sweeney, for example, he wrote: "Get kind again, no more snarky sarcasm. Feel the truth of your words."

Scrawled across another cast photo is Elordi's definition of euphoria: "a feeling or state of intense excitement and happiness. "The euphoria of success will fuel your desire to continue training.""

It's no surprise that Zendaya appears in several of the photos, given that Elordi recently told GQ Australia she's "like my sister." In the same interview, the actor seemed to dismiss rumors that he and Zendaya are dating, also calling his costar "an amazing creative," "very caring," and "super dope to work with." The same seems to be true of much of the cast in fact. "We're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show," Elordi added to GQ. "We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with."

And now he's got the pictures to prove it.