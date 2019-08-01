It sure has been an eventful and exciting week for the Roper-Tolbert family, and Jade Roper's new baby photo caption shows just how grateful she is for the love she's been shown. In an announcement provided to People, Bachelor Nation couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert revealed that they welcomed their second child into the world (and into their closet) on Monday, July 29. Jade and Tanner, who hit it off and got engaged on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, became parents for the first time in 2017 when their daughter Emerson was born. The duo revealed back in January that they were expecting another kid, and now he's here, and as Jade's indicated in her latest IG post, mom and baby are home and happy.

She wrote,

“I can’t stop staring at his sweet face! Thank you to everyone for the outpour of love and support regarding our little man and his birth! Our hearts, hands and home are full and we are so grateful. We are all well, recovering and resting, and I am excited to figure out this new life as a family of four. (Also, an extra thank you to @avawomen for helping us conceive our little miracle and bringing this joy into our lives!)”

It sounds like the delivery went relatively fast: Jade shared on IG that an hour and 15 minutes after her water broke, she was giving birth to their son in their master closet. “I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” she wrote. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely. I’ll share my whole birth story soon, but long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet.”

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby,” Jade's caption continued. She went on to write that she’s “incredibly grateful for the support system” and for the newest addition to their family. The couple has not picked a name for their son, but Tanner did note on Instagram that they "Might have to name him 'Jimmy John' Tolbert... because that was a freaky fast delivery."

In a new interview Entertainment Tonight, Tanner joked that because he arrived on Bachelorette finale night, their second kid's name "kind of has to be [Chris Harrison] now, right?" Jade said that she "always liked the name Harrison" and that she and her husband had a running bit about naming their son after the host of The Bachelor. "Maybe [as] a middle name," Tanner added. "We're still working through that."

Hey, if they want to pay homage to the King of Bachelor Nation and the closet, they could call him Christopher Walk-in. Just an idea.