There's nothing wrong with being outspoken. Especially when it comes to important cultural issues with lasting negative effects. However, Jameela Jamil's new video about curbing her critical tone proves that nobody's perfect — not even passionate social justice advocates — and it's also an important lesson in self-awareness and growth.

Jamil has never shied away from speaking out about gender inequality and impossible beauty standards. She's also recently addressed "cancel culture," the sexism of blaming Lady Gaga for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's split, as well as the "irresponsible" nature of celebrities pushing things like detox teas and appetite suppressant lollipops to their millions of impressionable followers.

Bottom line: Jamil isn't only an actor, she's an activist. And sometimes, she gets pretty heated about all the terrible things going on in the world (which is totally understandable). That being said, though, anger isn't always the most effective way to express yourself — and nobody knows that better than Jamil herself.

On June 27, Jamil opened up in a video on Twitter about what she's learned in regards to self-growth. "I was thinking about how I can sometimes, in my passion, not take into account how much tone is lost in written text, and how I understand how that must rub people up the wrong way sometimes," she captioned the clip. "Working on it. Listening. Hearing you always."

Jamil then went on to apologize for coming off as "a preachy wanker" from time to time, "especially when it comes to beauty standards, because they are f*cking ridiculous for women, and they are worse for women ... and sometimes I just get very riled up."

She also revealed that she gets tons of comments and letters from people who feel "suicidal or anxious or depressed or they can't leave the house because they feel too ugly because they can't achieve complete perfection." It's those kinds of things that fuel Jamil's fire, she explained, "And I don't remember to think about how my tone is being perceived ... and that [people don't realize] that I'm coming from a place of love and passion and concern that you will make the same mistakes I've made."

Some of those mistakes, according to Jamil, included buying into all the "quick-fix" weight-loss products that some celebrities have taken to promoting, as well as using lasers, creams, and other beauty products meant to remedy what society has classified as physical flaws. So, basically, the things she chooses to speak out against are often things she's had direct experience with. She knows, personally, how harmful those things can be.

The actor closed by promising fans that she would "work on her tone and make sure that I don't sound like I'm telling you what to do." It's pretty big of her to hold a mirror to herself like that, and acknowledge any criticisms — constructive or otherwise — that she's recently received. It shows that she's open to changing, and open to self-growth, which is something that everyone should try to embrace.