It looks like third time's definitely the charm when it comes to Janet Jackson finally getting the acknowledgement that she's long deserved. After three nominations, Entertainment Tonight reported that Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the moment is monumental for many reasons.

In addition to becoming one of only two women being ushered into the 2019 class, Jackson is also the sixth member of her talented family to be bestowed with the honor. Her older brothers: Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, and Michael Jackson were ushered into the foundation as the Jackson 5 in 1997. Michael is a two-time inductee — one of only 19 artist to do so — making his way into the Hall of Fame as both a member of the Jackson 5 in the late '90s and again as a solo artist in 2001, according to Fuse. Janet released a statement reacting to the honor which expressed her excitement over being able to add to her family's storied legacy. Per Rolling Stone, she shared: “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

With a highly-successful career that has spanned over four decades, Janet Jackson's Hall of Fame induction is one accolade that has been long overdue for the 52-year-old entertainer. The New York Times noted that artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording. Jackson's first solo album, Janet Jackson, was released in Sept. 1982, which means she's qualified for more than 11 years. Jackson went un-inducted with her previous nods in 2016 and 2017.

The Roots drummer and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon band leader Questlove celebrated the moment as a member of the R&R Hall of Fame's voting committee. He took to Instagram to share poignant words about Jackson's long-awaited honor, writing:

"Wanna say 'my work is done, i can die now' but we have a long long way to go. Congrats @janetjackson on your LONG WAY overdue induction into the @rockhall"

In Feb. 2018, Questlove blasted the hall for ignoring Jackson's contributions to music. At the time, he wrote, "of all the double standard injustices, her not being inducted is HIGHLY criminal."

Fans of Jackson also let out a collective sigh of relief upon receiving the news of her entrance into the hall. Many took to Twitter to express their feelings of joy.

Jackson's recent instatement into the Hall of Fame adds to the already tremendous year she's been having in terms of her career. Last month, she was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV European Music Awards. Prior to that, she became the first black woman to receive Billboard's Icon Award and also made history as the first person to ever receive the Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jackson was additionally named Icon at the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards and was honored as a “phenomenal woman in music” at the Black Girls Rock ceremony in September. For her contributions to music, Jackson is ranked No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Top Artists of All Time, boasting a total of 27 Top Ten hits in all.

Others who will be inducted in the upcoming year include: The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies, and Stevie Nicks, who made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the RRHOF twice. More than 20 years ago, Nicks was entered as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and she will receive her second honor along with the class of 2019.

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take place in March 29, 2019 and will later air on HBO.

While Janet Jackson's induction has been a long time coming, it's certainly a moment that everyone can celebrate.