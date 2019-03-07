It's been a whirlwind year since Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced they were dating after actual years of wondering if they'd ever really be more than friends — and then getting engaged and starting to plan their life together — but it truly seems like these two were meant to be. Need more proof? Their latest couple-y social media post might do it for you. On Wednesday, Jared posted the sweetest birthday message for Ashley on Instagram, and not only does it show how much she means to him, but also how their good and bad times have shaped them as a couple.

In the post, Jared shared a photo that's pretty typical of the two of them together: on a beach, featuring Ashley wearing a flower in her hair. Because being that so many of their big relationship moments took place in paradise, it just makes sense.

He wrote:

"To say I’m the luckiest guy in the world doesn’t do it justice. Even the luckiest guy in the world would need a lot more luck to have a woman like Ashley in their life. We’ve had some amazing times and we’ve had some difficult times. You have stood by me every step of the way and there aren’t enough words to explain how much I love and care for you."

Jared ended his post on an even sweeter note, writing, "You make me a better man. You are my world. Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my person and my future wife." Is anyone else crying? No? OK.

Considering all of the emotion, time, and love that fans have seen Ashley pour into Jared — and seeing those feelings not always reciprocated — it's really, really good to see that she's getting it all back from him now. It's amazing to see how full circle things have truly come in their relationship, and even though they had to go through quite a journey (as Chris Harrison would say) to get there, in the end, it seems like it's all been worth it for them.

On his Instagram Story, Jared also posted a video of him and Ashley out to see the Aladdin musical on tour — a Disney movie which Ashley has always been a very outspoken fan of — and shared another sweet photo of the two of them in honor of her special day.

"Today, somebody goes from being 30 to being in her 30s," Jared wrote.

jaredhaibon/Instagram Story

It seems like Ashley had an awesome birthday, and that year 31 has a lot of exciting things to hold for her — including her wedding to Jared. If his birthday Instagram post to her is any indication, she's very lucky to be spending the rest of her life with someone who cares about her so much, and it sounds like she has a lot of happy birthdays to look forward to with him in her future... and hopefully, that means the rest of us will have plenty of adorable Instagram posts to gush over, too.