Jaxany’s goin’ to the castle and they’re gonna get mah-ah-ah-rried. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s wedding venue has basically been confirmed, and if you are a loyal Vanderpump Rules viewer, you probably can guess their pick. (And if you are not a loyal Pump viewer, what are you doing reading this? And why aren't you watching one of the greatest reality TV shows of all time?) When People spoke to Brittany at co-star Kristen Doute’s clothing line launch party on June 28, the future Mrs. Jax Taylor said she and her fiancé want to tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle — just as she always hoped they would.

Brittany told the magazine,

"I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid. I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Located in Versailles, Ky., the event space where Jaxany plan to become husband and wife is also known as Castle Post, Martin Castle, and Versailles. The Kentucky Castle has been around since 1969, and several decades (and a some renovations) later, it is now a farm-to-table restaurant, hotel, and wedding venue. Last year, Architectural Digest named it the most beautiful hotel in Kentucky.

And when Jax, Brittany, and the rest of the Pumpers descend upon the castle for Jaxany's big day? The Kentucky Castle will be the most beautiful hotel Kentucky and the most Sexy Unique Hotel in Kentucky. That is for SUR-tain.

If you are a loyal Vanderpump Rules viewer, the Kentucky Castle really should ring a bell; like Brittany said, this venue choice does not come as a surprise. On Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off, Brittany shared that for as long as she can remember, she’s wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle. Regardless, this morsel of information still is exciting; it's Pump Rules updates like this one that keep fans sated during the dreary time of year that is Pump Rules offseason.

After three years of dating, Jax and Brittany got engaged on June 7 at Neptune’s Net in Malibu. The couple promptly jumped into wedding planning mode. A few days after he popped the question, Jax tweeted,

“I can tell you this, the wedding will be in Kentucky!!! That’s all I know so far.”

It looks like the wedding will take place in Brittany's home state and at the castle venue of Brittany's dreams.... at some point. She told People that she and Jax have “a date set and all that stuff.”

Brittany did not divulge the date, but the date has been chosen. It is really real. Against all odds, Jax and Brittany are getting hitched. As their Pump co-star Scheana Shay’s forearm would say, it’s all happening.

Brittany and Jax have selected the wedding date and the wedding venue, but the bridal party seems to be a different story. Contrary to what RadarOnline reported on June 20, Brittany said she actually has not chosen her bridesmaids. She revealed to People,

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet. And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

Hey, maybe one of Jaxany’s two — yes, two — wedding planners can help Brittany with that decision.