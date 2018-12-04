Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules. After the rollercoaster that was Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax and Brittany deserve some happiness. Well, Brittany definitely does. But a whole year can make a huge difference in a relationship, and back in June, Jax finally got it together enough to ask Brittany to be his wife. Now, in the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere, fans finally get to see how Jax proposed to Brittany, and after all that drama, it was a really sweet moment for the couple.

Jax really got his act together in order to propose. His best buddies knew that he was going to pop the question, and Stassi was the first girl to know what he was planning — this is pretty huge, considering they used to hate each other and, like Brittany, Jax cheated on Stassi. Despite all of these people being historically bad at keeping secrets, everyone managed to keep their mouths shut long enough for Jax to pull it off. He brought Brittany to Malibu to their favorite seafood shack, and boy, was he nervous. He left his wallet out on a deck table, and then he was trying to calculate how long the food was going to take so that he could propose at the perfect time. It was actually pretty great to see Jax sweat so much, because he’s usually so steely and calculated.

Brittany clearly had no idea that this was coming, which is strange considering how weird Jax was acting during the whole ordeal. But the sun was shining in Malibu, and Jax got down on one knee to ask Brittany to be his wife, all with a host of other passersby watching. Only, like, two people clapped, so that was a little awkward. But she said yes! And it was lovely.

To Jax’s credit, he’s come a long way in the past six years. After lying and cheating his way through many a relationship, he seems to be on the straight-and-narrow — largely because he wants to make his late father, who died in December 2017, proud. Tom Schwartz asked Jax if he proposed to Brittany because she was there for him when his father died, and his answer was basically, "yeah, kind of."

Still, there's nothing inherently wrong with that. It gave Tom pause, but the people who are going to be there with you when things are really, really bad are the people that you’re going to want to keep with you for the rest of your life. If it took a tragedy for Jax to see that he’d been taking Brittany for granted, then so be it.

Previews for the rest of the season show their fellow castmates wondering if Jax and Brittany will make it down the aisle, or if Jax will retreat into his old ways. That being said, Jax and Brittany have already locked down a location and a date, so it certainly seems like yes, they'll be getting married. See for yourself on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.