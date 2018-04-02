The Knowles-Carter clan is known for playing their cards pretty close to their chest, so JAY-Z's trailer for his Netflix interview with David Letterman should be pretty exciting for fans. In it, the rapper teases topics ranging from his relationship to Beyoncé to that rumored feud with Kanye, so basically April 6 can't come soon enough. That's when the 4:44 artist will appear on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Dave Letterman, a new show on the streaming platform that's quickly made a mark with its high-profile interviewees. Previous guests have included former President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, and George Clooney, an impressive list that JAY-Z will add his name to when Part 4 of the series drops.

Netflix teased the big day with two clips featuring footage from the interview. In one, the 48-year-old spends the minute-long clip discussing two of his fellow rappers that he seems to particularly admire — Snoop Dogg and Eminem — even sneaking in an impression of each artist's rap style for a few beats.

At just 27 seconds, the second clip is even shorter, but Netflix still makes great use of it, clipping through all the topics that viewers can expect to be covered during the much-anticipated interview. JAY-Z mentions his family, his relationship, his career beginnings, his feelings about Donald Trump and the current political climate, and even appears to take a question on his friendship — or potentially lack there of? — with Kanye West.

In short, if the teaser is any indication, there are very few topics that will be off-limits, so here's a brief look at exactly what you can expect the conversation to be about once this interview hits the airwaves.

His Peers

Netflix on YouTube

As mentioned, JAY-Z admiringly calls out two of his fellow rappers, praising Snoop Dogg's voice and Eminem's percussive quality, and even rattling off a few bars in their respective styles.

His Family

JayZVEVO on YouTube

Many fans are likely already aware that JAY-Z's mom is a lesbian. The rapper addressed it in "Smile" with the lyrics:

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian

Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate

Society shame and the pain was too much to take

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love

Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”

The Brooklyn native even included a poem from Gloria Carter at the end of the song which describes her experience, both of being in the closet and coming out. But now fans can look forward to hearing a little more from JAY-Z about his own experience of the moment, in prose this time.

Beyoncé

The rapper knows what the people have come to see. At the end of one clip, Letterman jokingly says to his guest, "I'm told your wife is also in show business." It's a cheeky nod to the fact that both halves of the power couple are superstars in their own right. And since JAY-Z proved at the end of 2017 that he's finally ready to talk about the cheating scandal that inspired Lemonade, cross your fingers that he's willing to delve into that again, and that he won't leave this interview without giving fans some more relationship tidbits to pore over.

Donald Trump

Bey and Jay were notably close with former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, but the rapper doesn't seem at all eager to strike up a connection with Obama's predecessor. JAY-Z bluntly shares his feelings on 45 in the clip, saying, "He's bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone." This is hardly the first time the rap icon has spoken on our current President — he's done so before both in his day-to-day life and on the 4:44 track "Family Feud", so look for him to expand on this topic in the full interview.

His Friendship With Kanye

Whispers about a feud with Kanye stretch back years, with some rumors suggesting that things were on the mend in late 2017. But now, JAY-Z appears prepared to set the record straight once and for all as to where the two stand now. "Kanye West — are we friends? Tell me what happened," Letterman says in the clip, finally starting the conversation fans have been waiting for for years.

Across the board, it seems like JAY-Z and Letterman dig deep in their upcoming conversation. So clear your schedule for Friday now, because there's a big delivery of hot goss scheduled, and you won't want to miss it.