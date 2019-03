Courteney Cox is proving that you can go home again. On the March 22 episode of Busy Tonight the actor reunited with her Cougar Town co-star and host Busy Phillips to talk about another recent reunion of sorts. Cox visited the old Friends apartment and Jennifer Aniston was involved in the sweetest way, she revealed to Phillips. Aniston and Cox were co-stars on the NBC sitcom, of course, which ended in 2004 after 10 seasons.

It all started when Cox and some friends were having dinner in New York mere blocks away from the infamous Friends building, which was used for exterior shots for the interior studio sets. At first Cox wasn't sure what her friends were talking about, until she headed to the West Village building and filmed a hilarious clip of her standing outside. In the video, Cox crosses the street towards the building, saying, "Goodnight guys, I'm going home." The sitcom's laugh track and signature transition music plays in the background as the camera zooms out.

Cox posted the clip to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000." As it turns out, Rachel to her Monica, Jennifer Aniston herself was the one urging her to post the moment. And we're thankful she did.

Until Aniston gets an Instagram herself (counting down the days!!) she acted as social media manager for her co-star, according to Cox.

"I was at Jennifer’s house," Cox explained on Busy Tonight. "She’s like, 'Post that now and see what happens,' because she's not on Instagram yet. I’m thinking to myself, it's probably better to post this between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are. But I didn’t, I posted it late at night and it’s still — it worked."

In the short time since Cox has been on the 'gram, only joining in January 2019, she has made a point of shouting out her Friends roots. She regularly posts iconic throwbacks, hilarious references to the show (her 'Pivot' video is everything), and her profile photo is even a snap of Monica. So, Cox's latest callback to the West Village building that the gang called home, and it's sure-to-be skyrocketed rent, fits right in with her Insta aesthetic.

The legendary apartment building is located on the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street and has become a must-see for fans of the show. But one can only imagine the frenzy that would've ensued had some unsuspecting fans spotted Monica Gellar herself outside the structure. Aniston must have recognized this, urging her real-life pal to share with her 1.4 million followers immediately. You can hear Cox share the story of how it all went down, on Busy Tonight, below.

Though a formal Friends reunion is unlikely to ever happen, the ladies of Central Perk know how to inject fans with nostalgia for the series just when they need it. Now that Cox has paid homage to 'Pivot,' revealed even her daughter Coco is not immune to a Friends Netflix binge, and visited her old stomping grounds—what's next? If Aniston has anything to say about it, a lot more Friends content will be filling our feeds in the future.