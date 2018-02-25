Which Academy Award-winning actor is about to add "executive producer" to her mantle? Someone outspoken and proud. It turns out that Jennifer Lawrence and Catt Sadler are making a #TimesUp-inspired TV series, and it's coming soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair are working on a docuseries inspired by "#MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood." Their unnamed source reported that the series will also "take a deep dive into issues facing women today," and that they've asked documentary director Stephanie Soechtig to join them. Bustle reached out to Lawrence's reps for comment and to confirm the Time's Up inspiration for the series, but have not yet heard back; Sadler's rep had no comment.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence unintentionally broke the news at Soho women's club The Wing on Feb. 23. In a talk with Wing members, the actor spoke extensively about the global political climate and her personal experiences since the 2016 election. The Time's Up series, which she's creating with former E! anchor Catt Sadler, is not the first time she'll address today's issues. Lawrence is an ambassador with RepresentUs, a bipartisan organization that seeks to remove corrupt money from politics. RepresentUs formed in 2010 as a response to the rise of Super PACS.

Lawrence appeared at The Wing's flagship location as part of an event with 20th Century Fox. Reportedly, the event was supposed to be part talk and part promotion for her upcoming spy thriller Red Sparrow, which the studio is distributing. In this day and age, though, it's impossible not to address politics. By the actor's own admission, though, the new docu-series was not supposed to be announced just yet. It will be interesting to hear the full details once they're available.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Catt Sadler is best known for her work on the E! network. The television host made headlines in December 2017, when it was revealed that she parted ways with the network over a contract dispute. More specifically, Sadler left E! over equal pay: Her male cohost Jason Kennedy allegedly had a more lucrative deal with their employer, despite the fact that they shared the same job. In a statement to Bustle, an E! spokesperson said the following regarding Sadler's exit:

"E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler's many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network."

Though the details on the upcoming Time's Up-inspired series are not available yet, Lawrence has a history of advocacy. Immediately after the 2016 election, Lawrence wrote an essay for Broadly that advised young, frustrated voters to channel their anger into productivity. She recently appeared at an Ohio high school to talk about how easily money is able to influence politics, and hosted live comedy series Unrigged Live! at a political summit in New Orleans. Lawrence is also open about discussing her film paychecks, and encourages self-advocacy among young actors who may be hesitant to request their worth from studios. She famously negotiated a higher salary for Passengers than her co-star, Chris Pratt, a story that received a hefty amount of coverage at the time. In 2015, the actor also wrote a piece for Lenny Letter, in which she discusses negotiating for a higher salary for the film American Hustle.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given the overlap between Lawrence and Sadler, it seems possible that the gender pay gap will be a topic of discussion in the unnamed Time's Up series. Lawrence accepted an award for leadership in December 2017, and adding that "It’s not easy to speak out. It’s not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don’t use it, then I don’t deserve it," in her acceptance speech.

When The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Sadler in January, the TV host mentioned that Lawrence was a "friend" and a "hero" to her, and that her openness was inspiring. "Long before my own experiences, her voice has been an empowering one and one I've always admired," Sadler told THR, "To have her in my corner is hard to put into words, to be honest."

Fans should look forward to seeing where this new business partnership takes them.