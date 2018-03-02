Kylie Jenner worked diligently to keep her pregnancy a secret from prying fans and reporters, but that doesn't mean the people in the Kardashian/Jenner family's inner circle were kept out of the loop. One of the lucky insiders was none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who knew Kylie Jenner was pregnant, the actor revealed on Thursday. During a conversation with Andy Cohen on the Watch What Happens Live after show, Lawrence admitted that she knew about the pregnancy.

"I did know Kylie was pregnant. And I have not met any of the babies, no," Lawrence said. The question that a fan sent in was whether or not the actor knew about the pregnancy, and if she's had a chance to meet Kylie's daughter, Stormi, or Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago yet.

It's not too surprising that the Hunger Games (casting: Debra Zane) star was in on the secret, given her close proximity to the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Lawrence has long called herself a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In fact, she watched the show to unwind from the mental stress of filming Mother!. ( Kardashian embraced that news, too, sharing a Snapchat post about her excitement over her family's high-profile fan.)

Lawrence also grew closer to the Kardashian/Jenner family after visiting Kris Jenner's house last year. The actor got know the family better before interviewing Kim Kardashian during her guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Unsurprisingly, hilarity ensued when Lawrence and Kris got drunk together. And Lawrence's interview with Kardashian was hilarious — she recounted the evening's alcohol-fueled events.

"I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me," Lawrence said to Kardashian. "You dressed me fabulously."

Kardashian corroborated Lawrence's story, adding that she's "never seen my mom more drunk" than that night.

It looks like the actor has stayed in touch with the family in the past few months, too. Lawrence even gifted Kris a toy Porsche for Christmas. And while Lawrence joked during a recent talk at The Wing that her relationship with Kardashian was "one-sided," that doesn't actually seem to be the case. Lawrence praised the Kardashian/Jenner family during the discussion, too, saying they are "grounded and normal and funny."

Lawrence's relationship with the family has grown enormously since her first meeting with Kardashian in 2015 — Lawrence apparently yelled "I love your show!" to Kardashian as an elevator closed. The same year, Kris wished Lawrence a "happy birthday" with a very interesting Instagram photo. These days, though, Lawrence appears to be a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family's trusted confidantes, rather than a fan trying to get their attention from across the room, as shown by the fact that she knew Kylie was pregnant.

Just because Lawrence hasn't met Stormi Webster and Chicago West yet doesn't mean she won't get to meet the babies in the future, though. They're still newborns, after all — it wouldn't be a surprise if she becomes their "Aunt Jennifer" soon enough. Just imagine how much fun she'd have with the kids — those playdates would be legendary.

Kylie's pregnancy wasn't the only topic Lawrence discussed with Cohen on Thursday, though. The Red Sparrow star also answered a question from a fan wondering what she thought of Oprah's Golden Globes speech — and whether or not she'd be on board for an Oprah 2020 bid. "I thought her Golden Globes speech was her," Lawrence said of Oprah. "It was inspiring. It was beautiful... She's just a pillar of strength and inspiration. I don't know about her running for president. I don't know about anybody running for president. I have PTSD from presidents."

Lawrence's answer is perfectly diplomatic given the question — it looks like she's not ready to talk about 2020 politics yet. In the meantime, though, Lawrence doesn't seem to mind talking about her favorite reality TV family, and her relationship with the Kardashians is the gift that keeps on giving.