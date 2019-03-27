Now that spring has sprung and the sun is out, so are the selfie queens of Instagram. And, arguably, all anyone will need to to step up their photo game is a glowing highlight and a pair of the Quay x JLo sunglasses that just dropped.

Quay is an Australian brand that offers accessible but luxe sunglasses and has become an Instagram favorite. The brand gained steam after collaborating with influencers such as Chrisspy, Desi Perkins, and Jaclyn Hill. Now, Quay is partnering with Jennifer “Jenny from the Block” Lopez for a summery AF sunglasses collection.

The brand first teased the collab via Instagram on March 14, but Quay didn't give away too much. As of this week, the Quay x JLo collection is officially available to buy on Quay's website. Fans will want to snatch a pair that will help them snatch some wigs.

Quay shoppers can expect six different styles in the collection, all of which are oversized, sleek, and super cool for the summer. The collection includes varied styles of aviators, a pair of cat-eye shades, and even some sunglasses that look like they could be from the future. Plus, everything in the collection retails for $60, so they're just enough of a splurge to feel special.

Ready to peep these sick frames? Here's every single pair in the Quay x JLo collection.

Quay x JLo All In

A modern twist on the aviators, these pair feature a luxe metal with translucent frame. Fans can grab these in either a black or a nude peach lens tint.

Quay x JLo Get Right

Lopez dedicates these pair of sunglasses to her famed dance tune "Get Right." Aptly named, these were made to get right in or out of the club. They feature a gold metal bar and lens color options in black, silver, and blue and purple.

Quay x JLo Empire

The Empire sunglasses are the most colorful pair in the collection. Its wide frames make a dramatic statement. Plus, the colorful reflective lenses can make anyone stand out under the sun.

Quay x JLo El Dinero

The El Dinero sunglasses scream expensive even though they're only $60. This super extra eyewear features a flat fade lens, with round metal frames with a metal brow bar accent on top. The shades come in gold and black as well as gold and purple.

Quay x JLo Reina

The cutest pair in the bunch definitely these Reina sunglasses. They're the only cat-eye shape in the collection, and come in this pearl and rose shade or all black.

Quay x JLo The Playa

Finally, The Playa sunglasses: a classic pair of frameless aviator sunglasses that Lopez has donned in the past. The entertainer put her spin on the glasses with shades black and purple, rose and smoke, and bronze.

The weather is getting warmer and these sunglasses are fire, so cop a pair before you get burned and they're all gone.