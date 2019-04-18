Here's some unfortunate news for one Real Housewives of New Jersey family: Joe Giudice's deportation appeal was denied, People reported on April 18. According to the publication, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) made the decision on April 6. Based on the statement given to People from Joe and Teresa Giudice's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., they're upset with the ruling, but they have also vowed to keep fighting.

Their lawyer's statement read in its entirety:

"We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he know, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters."

According to a Thursday report from Page Six, the outlet was informed by an Executive Office for Immigration Review representative that "the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed Giuseppe Giudice's case appeal on April 11, 2019. In dismissing the case, the BIA affirmed the immigration judge’s decision of removal dated Oct. 10, 2018."

That said, Page Six reported the RHONJ star can appeal the most recent decision made by the court. "If the respondent disagrees with the BIA’s final decision, the respondent may file an appeal (‘petition for review’) with the appropriate federal circuit court of appeals," the Executive Office for Immigration Review representative stated.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This news follows Joe's prison release from the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in early March. Entertainment Tonight reported on March 14 that a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Joe had been released and would remain in ICE custody until he was given a court date to appeal his potential deportation.

On Oct. 10, 2018 reports surfaced that Joe would be deported to Italy after completing his 41-month prison sentence. Joe was born in Italy and lived in the U.S. since he was a child, but he never obtained citizenship. In 2014, both Joe and Teresa pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud. In 2015, Teresa served an 11-month prison sentence and Joe first entered prison in March 2016.

According to RadarOnline last October, Judge John Ellington reportedly told Joe about his impending deportation, "Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief." (Bustle previously reached out to Teresa's rep for comment, as well as Bravo, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

On Nov. 10, 2018, RadarOnline also reported that Joe had filed an appeal to avoid deportation. A Department of Justice spokesperson told RadarOnline at the time, "Records show that its appellate component, the Board of Immigration Appeals, received an appeal today, Nov. 9, 2018, pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s Oct. 10, 2018, removal order."

During the March 6 RHONJ reunion episode, Teresa confirmed she would split with Joe if he gets deported to Italy. Their four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, also voiced their opinion on the matter and it doesn't sound like they want to move to another country. As for Teresa, she told reunion host Andy Cohen,

"It's like starting a whole new life, and [my kids] have been through so much already. So, I mean, I'm not doing a long-distance relationship. I'm just not doing it. You know, I want somebody with me every day. And I know exactly what happens, like, I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. So, if we do the long-distance thing, it's not gonna work. I’d be like, bye-bye!"

Like Teresa said, she and her family have been through a lot over the past few years. Who knows what will happen with Joe, but knowing Teresa, she'll do whatever it takes to be there for her daughters.