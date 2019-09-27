Four months after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first wedding made headlines, the Jonas Brothers singer is burying the hatchet with the person who made the whole thing public. In the DJ and producer's latest music video, Joe forgives Diplo for live streaming his wedding, and sharing their special day with the world.

The clip for Diplo's latest single, "Lonely," centers on the DJ's attempts to reconcile with Joe and his brothers, after seeing a headline in which Joe blamed him for ruining his surprise wedding in Las Vegas. "Hey Joe, sorry for live streaming the most important day of your life that you intended to keep private," Diplo writes in a text near the top of the video. "Hope we can move past this." Unfortunately, Joe doesn't seem ready to "move past" it for much of the clip — and neither do his brothers, who also avoid Diplo's messages and calls.

Despite his multiple apologies — and even sending Joe an Edible Arrangement to show just how sorry he really is — it takes until the end of the music video for the Jonas Brothers to forgive Diplo for broadcasting the wedding. Of course, by the time the brothers are ready to FaceTime with Diplo and settle their differences, the DJ's phone is completely out of battery. Thankfully, in real life, it seems as if Joe and Turner forgave Diplo for live streaming the wedding shortly after his big day made headlines.

Before their lavish, romantic wedding in France at the end of June, Joe and Turner had an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, because they needed to be legally married in the U.S. before their ceremony abroad. The newlyweds both later admitted that they probably wouldn't have shared that moment with the world, and Joe joked during a radio interview in May that Diplo "ruin[ed]" their big day by sharing it on social media.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old," Joe said during an appearance on the London's Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp. "He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters." Still, the DNCE frontman revealed that he and Turner had no hard feelings about their surprise being ruined: "We just laughed," Joe said at the time. "We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous, and I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, 'going to hit this wedding real quick,' [in his Instagram Story]."

Still, the pair have continued to joke about their so-called feud in the months since, with Diplo even posting on Instagram that Joe and Turner went to extreme measures to keep him from sharing their second wedding on social media. "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony," Diplo wrote on Instagram, alongside a solo snap of himself outside the venue. "Heard it was lovely tho."

On Sep. 25 — two days before the video for "Lonely" was released — Diplo and Joe took things to the next level when the DJ "hacked" the Jonas Brothers' Instagram account in order to share shirtless selfies and promote their upcoming collaboration. In addition to flooding their page with memes making fun of Joe and sneak peeks at the video, Diplo also gave Joe a taste of his own medicine, according to a screenshot that the singer posted on his own Instagram Story. "Dude. Honestly it was funny for like a minute but who gave you the password?" Joe supposedly texted Diplo, to which he never received a response.

Despite reviving their "feud" for Diplo's new music video, it seems that he and Joe are just as close as ever — although we wouldn't be surprised if he really was asked to put his phone away for the Joe's second wedding to Turner.