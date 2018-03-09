John Legend Posted A Photo Of Luna & Chrissy Teigen Said Exactly What You’re Thinking

For years and years — probably since you were a baby — you may remember people older than you constantly commenting on how "grown-up" you were getting. Whether you were turning 10 years old or 20, it was always the same thing. Lucky for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna, the entire world will basically always be demanding that she stops growing up so dang quickly. So, after Legend posted an adorable photo of Luna on Thursday, Teigen said exactly what you were probably thinking.

"She looks so grown," Teigen posted with an exasperated sad face emoji. The photo was captioned "Somebody enjoyed the show tonight. #DarknessAndLightTourAsia" and featured Luna, who's approaching two years old, wearing bright pink ear protectors. She looks super happy — and, of course, like she's not a baby anymore.

Legend's tour began on March 6 in Shenzhen, China and he was playing in Shanghai the night the photo was taken. Back on March 4, Teigen confirmed that she and her daughter would be joining Legend for the tour through Asia. But before making that clear, she had to emphasize that she was chowing down on tacos. It's just one of the reasons her fans love her so much. "Clarification: I was never going to the oscars this year! just no longer going to any viewings or after parties," she tweeted on March 4. "I am, however, flying to china super late tonight post taco party. luna is coming on tour!"

Since Luna was born, in fact, Teigen has been straightforward with her fans on just about everything — but especially on motherhood. In an op-ed for Glamour in March 2017, she revealed that she had postpartum depression after having Luna. Her frankness while writing about it helped crushed the stigma regarding women's mental health and she's remained open about it ever since. In that essay, she ended by describing how she wants to be there for Luna as she grows up:

More than anything, I always want to have enough energy for Luna—to run up the stairs with her, to have tea parties with her. As she gets older, she’s becoming more and more fun. Her eyes are getting so wide, and I want to be there for those wide eyes. And I will be.

And pretty soon, Luna's going to have a little brother. She even got to help announce Teigen's second pregnancy on social media. "Luna, what's in here?" Teigen asked while pointing to her stomach in a video posted to Instagram. Luna knew what was up. "Baby!" she said. In an Instagram post after the Grammys, Teigen announced that the baby would be a boy.

But cute photos and announcements about baby number two aren't the only things Teigen's been posting. Unfortunately, the same week she commented on how "grown" her daughter looked, Teigen revealed that her dog, Puddy, had died. She posted a flurry of memories about him on Instagram with the caption:

Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything ...

In addition to adding another baby to the family, maybe Teigen and Legend will have to find a new fur baby too. Regardless, most of Teigen's and Legend's posts — whether they're about Luna or Puddy — go to show that time flies by way more quickly than we realize.